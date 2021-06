With Father's Day coming up Sunday, Offset is breaking down his plans for the holiday and his hopes for his children's future -- whether it involves music or not. The Father of 4 artist showcased all of his children on the cover of his 2019 album: Jordan (11), Kody (6), Kalea (6) and Kulture (2), the youngest of whom he shares with fellow rapper Cardi B. He told guest host tWitch on the Father's Day segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (June 17) about the "wild, nonstop" energy at home. And when they're not busy running around screaming "Daddy! Daddy!" to get Offset's attention, they're trying to follow in his footsteps.