Solar Energy and Equitable Development: Turning Brownfields to Brightfields

By Guest Author
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGuest post by Adi Nochur, Deputy Director of Capacity Building, Groundwork USA. With support from EPA’s Office of Brownfields and Land Revitalization, Groundwork USA and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) are collaborating to explore Brownfields to Brightfields (B2B) as a strategy to revitalize polluted land, to promote solar energy, and...

therealdeal.com

Riverhead officials impose moratorium on solar energy projects

Riverhead officials have voted to adopt a yearlong moratorium on commercial solar energy applications. After complaints from some residents, the Long Island town board voted 4-0 Tuesday for the moratorium. Councilman Frank Beyrodt abstained from the vote, which was first reported by Newsday. It was not immediately clear what problems...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Albany Herald

Solar developer breaks ground on Lee County solar farm

ATLANTA — A solar farm to be built in southwest Georgia will provide clean energy to electric membership cooperatives across the state. Ground was broken Wednesday on the 250-megawatt DeSoto Solar Farm in Lee County. Nashville, Tenn.-based solar developer Silicon Ranch Corp. will invest more than $220 million in the project.
LEE COUNTY, GA
bizjournals

NextEra Energy Partners agrees to $824M deal for solar, wind energy sites

NextEra Energy Partners LP's investments in renewable energy took another near billion-dollar leap Friday. The Juno Beach-based subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) revealed a $824 million agreement to acquire 50% ownership in 13 wind and solar energy sites across Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Connecticut. The deal, expected to close in early 2022, would add 2,520 megawatts of clean energy to the NextEra Energy Resources LLC's portfolio.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Solar farm plans in Telford are turned down

A renewable energy company is “disappointed” after councillors voted unanimously to refuse its plans to build a solar farm west of Telford. Greentech Services Ltd has applied for permission to place the panels, along with battery storage cabins and other equipment, on land west of New Works Lane, between Arleston and Lawley.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Washington State
Ellsworth American

Airport considers solar development

TRENTON — The Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport is considering a solar development. Airport Manager Leroy Muise spoke to the Hancock County Commissioners at a special meeting of the board Tuesday about the potential project. Muise has been working with Beth Woolfolk, solar and project coordinator for the Mount Desert Island-based...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
rmc.edu

Junior Lands Solar Energy Internship with Dominion Energy

Renewable energy is our future. Just ask Gracyn Draney ’23, who interned this past summer at Dominion Energy, a Richmond-based Fortune 200 company that provides electricity and natural gas across the country. The Environmental Studies and Business double-major learned about the opportunity thanks to an EDGE Career Center email promoting...
ASHLAND, VA
Business Insider

Pivot Energy partners with Clean Footprint to bring 42 megawatts of solar energy, economic development, and jobs to towns throughout Virginia

"We are very excited about these upcoming solar projects as they are the first step toward the Town of Hurt going completely green. We are confident that becoming a green community will attract a lot of businesses, especially those in the tech industry since they are typically interested in supporting clean energy," said Hurt's mayor Gary Hodnett.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Nautilus Solar Energy And ISM Solar Development Celebrate The Opening Of Community Solar Farm Sited On Remediated EPA Landfill

Former landfill transformed into community solar project with 6,000 panels powering 509 RI households. "Today, we are celebrating the transformation of a brownfield into a clean, renewable energy source, while making the benefits of solar power available to more Rhode Islanders," said Governor Dan McKee at a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday alongside Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi, State Representative Brandon Potter, Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, and community partners. "The state's community solar program allows National Grid customers, who want to reduce carbon emissions but who cannot install solar panels on their own homes, to subscribe to a local solar project and receive a discount on their electric bills. This locally constructed community solar project provides environmental and economic benefits and is a win-win for the State of Rhode Island and its constituents and I congratulate ISM Solar, Watershed Geo and Nautilus Solar."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Powered by sunshine: Bridgestone, Nokian turn to solar power for U.S. plants

For some, the solution for building smarter, more sustainable operations has been there all along. It was just a matter of capturing it. That's true for U.S. tire makers, some of which are turning their attention skyward by using solar energy as one of the main renewable, reusable and sustainable energy sources for powering offices and—yes—even entire production plants. Both Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Nokian Tyres P.L.C. are among those companies harnessing the sun to power tire production.
AIKEN, SC
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma solar company cashes in federal energy grant

Petaluma’s r&d lab, as indicated by its name, started with research and development of several products to create more renewable and accessible sources of energy. “We started the company with a bunch of products and business ideas but were not sure which would get traction first,” Co-owner Brian Atchley said via email. “The r&d lab was meant to be a company to experiment with companies.”
PETALUMA, CA
whbl.com

GROUND BROKEN ON NEW SOLAR ENERGY FIELD

The latest solar energy project in Sheboygan County broke ground on Thursday. A more than 200 kW field of solar panels is being built on the 38-1/2 acre campus of the Sheboygan Senior Community on County Highway “Y” in the Town of Sheboygan. A partnership between the Sheboygan Senior Community, Legacy Solar Co-Op, Arch Electric of Plymouth and the Clean Energy Program of Lakeshore Technical College. The project was made possible by grants including one for nearly a quarter million dollars ($242,581) from Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation, which will use the project as a template for other nonprofits in Wisconsin switching to solar. Another $25,000 grant was received from Solar for Good, with the remainder funded through a tax sponsor.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
thelaurelofasheville.com

Sustainability: Making Solar Energy Wildlife Friendly

North Carolina ranks third in the nation for solar energy initiatives, behind only California and Arizona. Buncombe County takes the quest for environmentally friendly energy so seriously that it has adopted a 100-percent renewable energy goal for county operations by 2030 and for the entire community by 2042. “We’re halfway...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wkvi.com

Railroad Township Residents Question Proposed Solar Development

A proposed Railroad Township solar farm drew a large and somewhat skeptical crowd to an informational meeting Wednesday. NextEra Energy Resources is looking to build a 144-megawatt second phase of the Dunns Bridge Solar Project in Railroad Township. Zachary Melda with NextEra says the main factors in choosing a site...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
mynbc5.com

With new solar field, Vermont college gets closer to 100% renewable energy

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A private liberal arts college in Vermont says it's getting closer to its goal of powering its buildings in ways that address the threat from climate change. A 30-acre parcel in Middlebury will soon be home to 29,000 solar panels built on trackers that are able to...
dewittobserver.com

Solar energy producer eyes Clinton County

An estimated 1,500-acre array of utility-scale solar panels could be installed on land west and northwest of Grand Mound in 2023. Project organizers say the large development, called Hawkeye Solar, would bring an economic boon to the county in the form of tax revenues and jobs. However, some neighbors have voiced concerns about the project and its impact on local farmland.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
albuquerquenews.net

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to invest in NexWafe as Strategic Lead Investor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement with NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe), a German company, for acquiring 86,887 series C preferred shares of the face value of EUR 1 each of NexWafe at a price of EUR 287.73 per share aggregating EUR 25 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
northernstar.info

City Council considers SunVest Solar for solar farm development

DeKALB — The DeKalb City Council will move forward with the consideration of SunVest Solar Inc. to develop a solar farm on the southwest end of the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. The solar farm will produce revenue through a leasehold of 25 years, City Manager Bill Nicklas said. The lease...
DEKALB, IL
pv-magazine.com

Australian developers to accelerate solar+storage strategy

CEP.Energy has engaged Enerven Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SA Power Networks, to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services as it looks to continue the roll-out of its commercial and industrial (C&I) solar PV and storage program and big battery network. Enerven, which has delivered large-scale solar, Virtual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Ambani accelerates push into green energy with solar deals

(Oct 11): Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a Norwegian solar panel maker and an Indian builder of renewable projects in a bid by the oil-to-retail conglomerate to extend its dominance into alternative energy. Reliance, the company controlled by Asia’s richest person, acquired solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings AS...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

