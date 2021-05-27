Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montecito, CA

Commencement Honors Resilient Class of 2021

westmont.edu
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No class in the history of Westmont College has endured so much to make it to this day,” said President Gayle D. Beebe as he welcomed the 306 members of the class of 2021 and their families on May 8 to a special, socially distanced Commencement service on Thorrington Field. “Four years ago, you arrived on a beautiful August afternoon, ready to move in, anticipating all that lay ahead, not thinking of the long and arduous journey that would bring you to this moment. Today, we celebrate all that you’ve achieved, all that you’ve learned—your academic, emotional, social, but also spiritual and enduring achievements—that will live on in your life long after today and will prepare you for all that lies ahead.”

blogs.westmont.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Address#Westmont College#Mudslides#Zoom#Israelites#Cottage Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
The Hill

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead guilty to misdemeanors

The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges over their actions. Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanors and agreed to have their guns taken and destroyed, local Fox affiliate KTVI reported.