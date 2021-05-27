Commencement Honors Resilient Class of 2021

“No class in the history of Westmont College has endured so much to make it to this day,” said President Gayle D. Beebe as he welcomed the 306 members of the class of 2021 and their families on May 8 to a special, socially distanced Commencement service on Thorrington Field. “Four years ago, you arrived on a beautiful August afternoon, ready to move in, anticipating all that lay ahead, not thinking of the long and arduous journey that would bring you to this moment. Today, we celebrate all that you’ve achieved, all that you’ve learned—your academic, emotional, social, but also spiritual and enduring achievements—that will live on in your life long after today and will prepare you for all that lies ahead.”