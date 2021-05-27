Cancel
Pete Davidson used pandemic to reflect on 'immature, irrational decisions'

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson used the COVID-19 pandemic to reflect on his "immature, irrational decisions". The 'Saturday Night Live' star has revealed he spent much of last year reflecting on his own behavior and his outlook on life, and has decided to change his ways and conduct himself in a more mature way from now on.

