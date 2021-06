An Iowa resident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a man who asked him to pull up his face mask. The sentence, handed down Tuesday, comes one month after 42-year-old Shane Michael was convicted of assaulting a Des Moines resident at an eyeglass store, court records reveal. The victim, 60-year-old Mark Dinning, told police he asked Michael to pull up his mask when he noticed it was hanging below his mouth and nose. Michael became angry, followed Dinning out of the store, and attacked him, police say. Michael reportedly gouged Dinning’s eye and kneed him in the groin during the bloody assault.