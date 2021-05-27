Summer Spectacular Buck Sale !NEW! Boer, Kiko, Sananna bucks. 3C Farms dispersal 60 to 70 head.

PRICED BELOW PROFESSIONALLY APPRAISED VALUE! A unique opportunity to build your dream home in a park like setting with private creek access at the end of a cul-de-sac in a one street, 12 lot, exclusive gated community in sought after Friendswood! Check out this private 3.869 acres with a buildable site of .795 acre (can accommodate 6-7000 sq ft home per seller). This lot is the only lot at the end of the cul-de-sac and it actually extends all the way across the cul-de-sac to take up the entire creek frontage. It only has neighbors on one side and the detention pond is across the cul-de-sac. The seller previously had plans drawn to build a home on the lot but their plans changed. Those proposed drawings are available to the buyer at no cost. See attached drawings, survey and elevation certificate in docs. Located minutes from Baybrook Mall, downtown Friendswood, I-45, Beltway 8, downtown Houston and Galveston.