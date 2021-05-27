Summer Spectacular Buck Sale !NEW! Boer, Kiko, Sananna bucks. 3C Farms dispersal 60 to 70 head.

***OPEN HOUSE, TUESDAY JUNE 22, 2:00-5:00***Just a short distance from the Baldwin Beach Express, you find this beautiful custom built home in Robertsdale Alabama. Built on almost an acre of fenced property, this home is designed with entertainment and enjoyment in mind. From the front door, guests are welcomed into the dining area combined with the family living room. The gathering place, centered around the beautiful wood burning fireplace. The attached kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, specialty tile, a beautiful island, and stainless appliances. The master suite features a spacious bedroom, soaking tub, double vanities, and shower. Specialty features include crown molding, recessed lighting, and a large laundry room. Entertain the guests in the fenced backyard designed with enjoyment in mind, with large covered porch, multiple swings surrounding a built in fire pit, and above ground pool. This incredible property is located minutes to I-10 and beach express for easy commute to Mobile, Pensacola, and the Beautiful Alabama Beaches.