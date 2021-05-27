CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast to face stormy weather amid temp roller coaster

By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
northcentralpa.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAccuWeather forecasters say this week's weather in the Northeast will resemble a roller coaster ride, and it will offer a little bit for everyone -- for those who like the heat and those who prefer cooler conditions. However, a change in the pattern in time for the holiday weekend could come...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Grab Your Umbrella, The Rain Returns To South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gloomy skies and plenty of tropical moisture are moving into South Florida on Friday. Isolated showers popped up in the morning, more showers and even storms are expected by noon time. Pockets of heavy rain will impact areas between Miami-Dade and Broward starting during the early afternoon and will last through the evening hours. Friday is also feeling sticky and warm thanks to higher humidity. The mugginess and cloudiness will stick around through the weekend with scattered showers and storms both on Saturday and Sunday. Forecast highs for Friday through Sunday will range between the mid to upper 80s with warm nights, low temperatures will barely dip into the upper 70s. The unsettled pattern is produced by tropical moisture surging in from the Caribbean and a cold front slowly moving south across South Florida. The front will stall near our area on Sunday and Monday. Next week will kick off with one more day of showers or storms on Monday but the front will pass through South Florida by Tuesday morning. This will push away the moisture and bring back the dry air. More sunshine and less humid air are expected by Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMJ.com

After a stormy Thursday, much cooler weather on the way

Thursday afternoon was a stormy one with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms and the cold front responsible for the wet weather will push well east of the area by early Friday. Friday will be a much cooler day under a blanket of clouds most of the day. Light rain or drizzle will be found from time to time, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Sprinkles or drizzle may linger into the night in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Severe Weather#Hot Weather#Lightning Strikes#Extreme Weather#Northeast#Accuweather#Appalachians
nbcboston.com

Colder Temps, Rainy Weather on the Way

We have five weekends in the month of October. So far, it’s been so-so weather for outdoor activities (minus a couple of wet Sundays), but one thing stands out in this month is the warmth. The overwhelming warmth. The record-setting warmth. The warmth that’s about to get kicked to the curb with the passing cold front today.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Colder Temps, Rainy Weather on the Way

We have five weekends in the month of October. So far, it’s been so-so weather for outdoor activities (minus a couple of wet Sundays), but one thing stands out in this month is the warmth. The overwhelming warmth. The record-setting warmth. The warmth that’s about to get kicked to the curb with the passing cold front today.
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

Weather for Northeast ahead of Halloween will be iffy

People across the northeastern United States may have grown accustomed to unseasonable warmth along with plenty of dry weather so far this October. But AccuWeather forecasters say the weather will soon take a 180-degree turn. Extended periods of raw, rainy and miserable weather will develop across the region in the days ahead of Halloween.
ENVIRONMENT

