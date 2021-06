June 16 marks the end of Sea Turtle Week, so I want to use that occasion to share some reminders about these endangered and threatened species. All sea turtles are air-breathing reptiles that live in the ocean. The adult females only leave the water to lay their eggs on sandy beaches. They typically do this at night. In our area, sea turtle nesting season starts at the beginning of May and runs through the late summer. The nesting mothers can be easily startled by people, especially people with flashlights, cell phones or dogs. This can cause the mother turtles to abandon their nesting effort. If they return to the water without having laid their eggs, they might drop their clutch of eggs in the water where the eggs will not be able to develop and hatch.