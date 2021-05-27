Cancel
Science

Listening to the atom group chat

Cosmos
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch and German researchers have intercepted a “chat” between two atoms, which may have interesting implications for research into quantum computing. Atoms don’t actually talk, but they do interact via a property called spin. “These spins influence each other, like compass needles do when you bring them close together,” explains...

