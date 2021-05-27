America’s Fairs Traced Technology History and Unique Collectibles

Some of the most interesting vintage and antique collectibles were made for America’s expositions. Many are still available and affordable. During the 19th century, fairs and expositions introducing new cultural and technical advances were popular in France. However, it was the Great Exposition of 1851, held in London, that was the beginning of such events that gained worldwide interest. Artists and craftsmen displayed new concepts in glass, ceramics and other categories, next to the newest developments in produce and industry.