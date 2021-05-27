Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Evening News Brief

By Tom Tharp
wbtai.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo met with the Assembly Judiciary Committee yesterday to give an update on the case. Public was not allowed to be a part of the meeting but the chairman of the committee Charles Lavine said that the attorneys are representing 75 individuals and entities and they have reviewed over 10,000 pages of documents. Lavine also says the Assembly investigation hotline has received 290 messages. There was no talk of a timetable for completing the investigation.

wbtai.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Brooklyn#Assembly#Covid#Batavia Downs#Cdc#Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthenmnews.com

BREAKING: Gov Cuomo Lifts All Covid Restrictions As New York Reaches 70 Percent Vaccination Milestone

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that his administration is about to rollback the state’s mandated coronavirus restrictions. Cuomo held a press conference at the One World Trade Center on Tuesday to honor business and union leaders. The governor announced that 70 percent of New York’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, so “as of today,” the state’s Covid restrictions shall be dropped.
Public Healthiosconews.com

NY governor lifts restrictions across state

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that 70 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold he said the state would celebrate by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules and shooting off fireworks. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
New York City, NYPhramalive.com

New York governor lifts remaining Covid-19 restrictions

New York governor lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions, calls it a ‘momentous day’. New York is lifting all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70% of the state’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. “It is an important milestone, and we’re...
Public Healthkurv.com

NY Lifts More COVID-19 Rules As It Hits Vaccination Mark

(AP)–Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a threshold he said the state would celebrate by easing many of its remaining social distancing rules and shooting off fireworks. The state on Tuesday lifted rules that had...
NFLkisswtlz.com

Nearly 900 New Yorkers got expired COVID-19 vaccine doses

Almost 900 people were injected with expired Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination site in New York’s Times Square last week, CBS New York reports. The New York State Health Department is recommending that they schedule another Pfizer shot. Eight-hundred-ninety-nine people got the injections at the former NFL Experience...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo's fireworks celebrated him, not NYers beating COVID: GOP chief

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s triumphant lifting of the state’s coronavirus restrictions — and the ensuing fireworks across the state — were part of a cynical ploy to burnish his image amid a damaging series of scandals, the head of the state Republican Party charged Thursday. "This is not Andrew Cuomo’s moment...
Plattsburgh, NYmynbc5.com

NY event venues react to lifted restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York businesses across the board are seeing lifted COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including North Country event venues that will no longer see a capacity limit. "We're excited to get back to business," said Jared West, manager of West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh. The venue turned into a...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

Gov. Cuomo Announces Lifting of All New York State COVID Mandates

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that all New York State coronavirus mandates would be immediately lifted after 472 days of restrictions. “The state mandates that have proven right and correct and brought us through this pandemic are relaxed as of today, effective immediately,” Cuomo said. Speaking at the World Trade...
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: NYC allowing outdoor graduation ceremonies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is now allowing outdoor graduations. Outdoor graduations can take place without capacity limits, but everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks and undergo health screenings. Social distancing will also be enforced. Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter will attend an outdoor graduation...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Lawmakers Reach Tentative Deal On Marijuana Legalization Bill, With Details Now Circulating

After months of negotiations, New York lawmakers and the governor have reached a tentative deal on a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) have repeatedly touted progress in negotiations and signaled that an agreement was forthcoming in recent weeks, and details about the specific provisions of the legislation finally began to circulate in press reports from The Buffalo News, Bloomberg, The Democrat & Chronicle and others on Wednesday afternoon—though the final bill text is not yet available and certain provisions could still be changed. Votes on the proposal could come as early as next week. The legislature and Cuomo have worked to approve the reform sooner rather than later, and it seems they’re on track to advance it before the April 1 budget deadline, even though the bill is being handled outside that process. Here’s what the legalization legislation is expected to contain, according to press reports: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from licensed retailers, which would launch in about two years. -They could also cultivate up to six plants for personal use, only three of which could be mature. A maximum of 12 plants could be grown per household with more than one adult. Municipalities couldn’t ban people from growing their own, but they could impose regulations. Registered medical cannabis patients would be allowed to start growing plants six months after the law takes effect, while adult-use consumers would have to wait 18 months after the first marijuana retailer launches. -A five-member New York State Cannabis Control Board would be responsible for regulating the cannabis market. Three members would be appointed by the governor, and the Senate and Assembly would appoint one member each. -Social consumption sites would be permitted. -Individual jurisdictions would…
New York City, NYiosconews.com

New York celebrates vaccinations with fireworks

Fireworks lit up the night skies all over New York, after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 70% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. (June 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Politicstalkingbiznews.com

Quartz hires Squires to cover cities

Camille Squires is now reporting on cities for Quartz. She joins from New York Magazine where she was a fact checker. Before that, she was assistant editor, City Monitor, at New Statesman Media Group. She was also an editorial fellow at Mother Jones. She has interned at ABC News and...