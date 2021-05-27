Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

987kissfmsanangelo.com
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
315
Followers
781
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Predictions: How Terry Silver Wreaks Serious Havoc

Since the announcement of the return of Thomas Ian Griffith back into the fold following his memorable turn as Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III (1989) for Cobra Kai, there's definitely question on how he'll make his former pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his unlikely partner and former rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) pay. Here are my bold and some, not-so-bold predictions for season four of the Netflix series.
TV SeriesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Reveals the Killer’s New Life

Dexter is back in a new teaser clip that reveals the serial killer’s charming side as he embraces his new identity. The final season of the Showtime series will wrap up the storyline of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. It’s also a revival of sorts — the previous eighth season debuted in 2013. The upcoming 10 episodes are a part of their own standalone limited series, which see Dexter in a new place with a new identity, but the same old desire to kill.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Why Young Nariyoshi Miyagi Prequel Should Be Explored

With the stakes mounting in the upcoming season four of Cobra Kai, it seems like one other facet of The Karate Kid franchise that's often alluded to, but never fully explored is the past of Nariyoshi Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita. As more of the past is explored with the likes of Martin Kove's John Kreese and returning villain of Part 3's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), it seems to me we should have at least a dedicated arc to Mr. Miyagi's past since his prized student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) seemed to scratch the surface more on Miyagi-Do karate that was passed down to him by Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in season three. Here's what I feel a dedicated arc and possible spinoff can achieve in the greater paradigm of the Karate Kid franchise.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cruella Star Paul Walter Hauser Comments On Stingray Return In Cobra Kai Season 4

While most of the characters filling the dojos in Netflix's Cobra Kai series are teenagers, the second season of the show had one much older karate student that actually became a favorite amongst fans. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser, was a hilarious addition to the Cobra Kai cast and most of the shows viewers instantly fell in love him. However, when Season 3 rolled around earlier this year, Stingray was nowhere to be found. Stingray was one of a couple of characters to just disappear from the show.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Producers Already Have the Series Ending Planned

As Cobra Kai prepares its fourth season for fans around the world, the Karate Kid sequel series could not be in a better place. The show received loads of critical acclaim when it first debuted, and the move from YouTube to Netflix helped its audience grow exponentially. Following a fantastic third season, Cobra Kai is at the peak of its power, but it will be coming to an end at some point. Unlike some shows that are content to continue as long as people are watching, the end of Cobra Kai is already in sight.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

William Zabka Shares Cut Audition Scene From THE KARATE KID, What the Next Season of COBRA KAI Entails

Cobra Kai has made the leap from beloved film franchise to successful spin-off series. The show gains more viewership every season, especially after having made the move to Netflix for its third season, and it has seemingly gotten more exciting and more fun to watch season after season. This upcoming season is rumored to be pulling out all the stops, and William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence in the films and series, sat down with Collider this week and talked about Season 4, his Karate Kid audition, and the possibility of directing an episode of the series in the future.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Why Modern Comedies From 'Cobra Kai' to 'The Flight Attendant' Mix Tones

Original programming has evolved to an incredible degree in even just the past few years, and television comedies have been no exception. Long gone are the days of relying on a comfortable, four-camera, laugh-track-filled sitcom; what audiences look forward to from a TV comedy in 2021 is a far cry from the expectations of audiences 20 or even 10 years ago. So, as the world becomes more connected and audiences become savvier, comedy creators are having to toy with the genre in new ways in order to break through the crowded landscape.
TV SeriesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Revisits What Inspired Daniel LaRusso Return

The road for Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio was long returning to the signature role he made so famous for over 30 years in The Karate Kid franchise. Prior to his return for the series, which originally premiered on YouTube Red and since found a new home on Netflix, the actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how stars from beloved franchises maintained fresh takes on their enduring roles.