Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

How the Mideast conflict is blowing up the region, the Democratic party and every synagogue in America

By Thomas Friedman
Indiana Gazette
 29 days ago

Lord knows, I sympathize with President Joe Biden’s desire to avoid getting dragged into mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas made something crystal clear to me: Unless we preserve at least the potential of a two-state solution, the one-state reality that would emerge in its place won’t just blow up Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; it could very well blow up the Democratic Party and every Jewish organization and synagogue in America.

www.indianagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#The Democratic Party#Palestinian People#Hamas#Jewish#Israelis#Indigenous#Democrats#Lgbtq#Jews#The Reut Group#American#Republicans#The Palestinian Authority#The U S Embassy#Uni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Blinken to Meet Israel's New Foreign Minister in Rome

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend, a senior State Department official and Israel’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. They said the meeting would take place on Sunday in Rome but neither side offered...
POTUSWashington Post

Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

JERUSALEM — Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel’s new Prime Minister...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Israel’s new government OKs first settlement construction

An Israeli defense ministry body advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects Wednesday, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved by the Civil Administration include a shopping center, a special needs school and a number of infrastructure projects and zoning changes in existing West Bank settlements, Israeli media reported.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Former Ambassador to Israel Dennis Ross on Israel's political future - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Ambassador Dennis Ross, a leading expert on the Middle East, former senior U.S. diplomat and currently counselor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Ross and Morell discuss recent political changes in Israel, including the outlook for the governing coalition and the background of newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Ross, a former senior adviser on the Middle East to multiple U.S. presidents and secretaries of state, offers observations on Benjamin Netanyahu's future and background on recent tensions in Gaza. Morell and Ross also discuss the prospects for engagement with Iran.
Protestssandiegouniontribune.com

Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist’s death

JERUSALEM — Hundreds of Palestinians protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the Palestinian Authority over its corruption and misrule in a series of...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
Middle EastPosted by
National Interest

Explained: How Iran Fuels the Gaza Conflict

Not only does Iran provide arms and rockets, but it has also established local production capability for all its proxies and trained operatives externally in the technical aspects, even custom-designing cruder rockets like the Badr-3 that can be manufactured with ease in Gaza.
Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...