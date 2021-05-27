Cancel
Important days to recognize in May

Indiana Gazette
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the standpoint of American history, in addition to Memorial Day, there are two dates in the month of May that should be recognized and remembered. The first is May 1, known as May Day, the International Workers Day, which is an official holiday in numerous countries throughout the world. It is not celebrated in the U.S. Instead, workers here were given Labor Day, which takes place in September. The irony of history is that May Day originated in this country, though it is now known as Law Day.

