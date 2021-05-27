Litter Control Council plans shredding event
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Litter Control Council will sponsor a free shred event on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Conference Center parking lot, 100 Athletic Field Road. Protect yourself from identity theft by collecting sensitive documents containing your personal identifiable information such as old bank statements, tax returns, receipts, credit card applications, out outdated medical records to be safely shredded by the onsite shredder truck. This service is free.www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com