Litter Control Council plans shredding event

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board was presented two new options for Brunswick County Public Schools at a meeting held virtually on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Both options recommend closing all three elementary schools and J. S. Russell Middle School and building a new facility. One option would be for students Pre-K through grade 6 and the other option would be for students Pre-K through grade 8. Both would be two story buildings. Athletic stadium options were included. No vote was taken.