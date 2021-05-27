Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick County, VA

Litter Control Council plans shredding event

By From staff reports
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 17 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Litter Control Council will sponsor a free shred event on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Conference Center parking lot, 100 Athletic Field Road. Protect yourself from identity theft by collecting sensitive documents containing your personal identifiable information such as old bank statements, tax returns, receipts, credit card applications, out outdated medical records to be safely shredded by the onsite shredder truck. This service is free.

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brunswick County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Free Parking#Cans#Electrical Items#Pressurized Containers#Cardboard Tubes#Syringes#Batteries#Folders#Objects#Sensitive Documents#Outdated Medical Records#Credit Card Applications#Receipts#Paper Clips#Identity Theft#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawrenceville, VAlakegastongazette-observer.com

Two new school options presented in Brunswick County

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County School Board was presented two new options for Brunswick County Public Schools at a meeting held virtually on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Both options recommend closing all three elementary schools and J. S. Russell Middle School and building a new facility. One option would be for students Pre-K through grade 6 and the other option would be for students Pre-K through grade 8. Both would be two story buildings. Athletic stadium options were included. No vote was taken.