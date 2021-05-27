June 5, 2021 is Lake Clean-Up Day

NARROWSBURG – The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) is pleased to announce the availability of 12 litter clean-up kits that will be available for volunteers to borrow free of charge year-round. UDC was awarded a 2021 Sullivan Renaissance Healthy Community Initiatives Grant of $500 to support the initiative. Designed for use by two people, each kit will contain a five-gallon bucket, trash grabber tools, contractor trash bags, neon safety vests, work gloves, face masks, a travel-sized first aid kit, litter clean-up safety tips, and a Visitor Information Map and Guide for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Hard hats and additional supplies are also available upon request. “The primary goals of this initiative include removing as much litter from the river corridor as possible, encouraging residents and community members to engage in the outdoors, and to educate the public about the dangers of litter on public health and ecosystems,” said UDC Resources and Land Use Specialist Shannon Cilento, who wrote the successful grant application. Sullivan Renaissance’s Healthy Community Initiatives Program, managed by Colleen Emery, is intended to improve and promote the social, physical, and environmental health and wellness of Sullivan County communities. For guidelines, visit www.SullivanRenaissance.org. To rent or reserve one of UDC’s Litter Clean-up Kits, please call (845) 252-3022, email info@upperdelawarecouncil.org, or stop by the office at 211 Bridge Street, Narrowsburg, NY 12764.