Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

June 5, 2021 is Lake Clean-Up Day

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 28 days ago

As I am sure you are aware, the trash situation on the roads around Lake Gaston and along the shorelines is out of control. This year June 5th is Lake Clean-Up Day and will be different than in previous years. The purpose of Lake Clean-Up Day is to make everyone...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Narrowsburg, NYscdemocratonline.com

UDC announces availability of litter clean-up kits

NARROWSBURG – The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) is pleased to announce the availability of 12 litter clean-up kits that will be available for volunteers to borrow free of charge year-round. UDC was awarded a 2021 Sullivan Renaissance Healthy Community Initiatives Grant of $500 to support the initiative. Designed for use by two people, each kit will contain a five-gallon bucket, trash grabber tools, contractor trash bags, neon safety vests, work gloves, face masks, a travel-sized first aid kit, litter clean-up safety tips, and a Visitor Information Map and Guide for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Hard hats and additional supplies are also available upon request. “The primary goals of this initiative include removing as much litter from the river corridor as possible, encouraging residents and community members to engage in the outdoors, and to educate the public about the dangers of litter on public health and ecosystems,” said UDC Resources and Land Use Specialist Shannon Cilento, who wrote the successful grant application. Sullivan Renaissance’s Healthy Community Initiatives Program, managed by Colleen Emery, is intended to improve and promote the social, physical, and environmental health and wellness of Sullivan County communities. For guidelines, visit www.SullivanRenaissance.org. To rent or reserve one of UDC’s Litter Clean-up Kits, please call (845) 252-3022, email info@upperdelawarecouncil.org, or stop by the office at 211 Bridge Street, Narrowsburg, NY 12764.
Wake Village, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Time To Clean Up That Lot in Wake Village

Remember the old Jeff Foxworthy joke; "If you've ever mowed your lawn and found a car - you might be a redneck." Well, if that happens in Wake Village, it could cost you a bunch of money, and I don't think that will lead to happy-go-lucky redneck humor. Wake Village...
Environmentnolangroupmedia.com

It's time to clean up the creek

Ne of the most unique features of Kirksville, Poosey Ridge, and Newby is the sense of shared responsibility for our communities and their well-being. The time has come to give back to an area each community has enjoyed for several years. It’s time to Clean The Creek! Jiggwater is a popular recreation area for all of us, and traffic has definitely increased in the past couple of years. As more people come to enjoy the creek, that also brings about a bigger footprint left behind. It is our privilege to enjoy the creek and our responsibility to maintain it.
Environmentcochranetimespost.ca

Community clean up successful

You may have spotted some members of the community wearing goldenrod coloured t-shirts and carrying garbages bags and sticks on Saturday. They were part of the annual Community Clean-up hosted by the Cochrane Lions Club. About 30 people answered the call to help to pick up debris around the community:...
Environmentlibertymissouri.gov

Call for Volunteers: Cemetery Clean Up Day - June 19

The Cemetery Advisory Committee schedules regular volunteer work days to trim brush and pick up trash at the Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries. Work days are generally held on the 3rd Saturday of the month (April - October). Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, shovels and pry bars....
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Village of New Glarus Residential Clean-Up Day

Spring Clean-Up Day in the Village of New Glarus will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021. Accepted items include furniture, household trash, dry carpet (rolled and tied for one-person to handle), swing sets (dismantled), bagged box springs and mattresses, bed frames, gas grills (no tanks), charcoal grills, small lawn mowers or snow blowers (gas and oil must be removed). NOT accepted: e-waste, including televisions and computer monitors, yard waste, building materials, tires, pianos, lead acid batteries, 55-gallon drums, household pesticides, concrete or dirt, oil tanks and filters, vehicle engine blocks, paints and thinners, cardboard, recyclables and appliances.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Volunteers needed for Arnett Benson clean-up day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association is asking for help during its clean-up day. That takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. Anyone interested is asked to meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of 3306 Auburn St. Roll-off dumpsters will be there.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Clean Lakes Alliance’s Loop the Lake wrapping up this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The Clean Lakes Alliance’s annual Loop the Lake is ending this weekend. The week’s biggest event was Saturday morning as 1,200 participants met at Olbrich Park to do the 12-mile loop. Money raised during the event supports the Clean Lakes Alliance’s work to protect and improve Madison’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Lexington, Kentucky

Sanitary sewer cleanings, inspections June 14 – 19

Citizens on the streets listed below may see vehicles, work crews, and small equipment. Work crews will be wearing reflective vests and appropriate identification. Cleaning sewers is performed with a high-pressure water stream through a hose using various nozzles appropriate for the type of sewer pipe cleaning (roots, grease, etc.). The debris washed from the pipe is collected at another manhole through a suction hose, or other means. The equipment used is called a Vactor (vac) truck and you may have seen them before or within your community.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Chamber of Commerce Sponsors June Beach Clean-up

A big thank you to the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce – the June sponsor for the June beach clean-up coordinated by the City’s Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee. A group of about over 35 volunteers spread out to pick up trash items from South Beach to JW Marriott. Volunteers collected about 60 pounds of trash in two hours. Last month, the volunteers picked up 80 pounds of trash. Since January, volunteers have collected about 380 pounds of trash which were left on the beach by beachgoers. There are nine county owned trash containers on South Beach alone – yet – the majority of trash found were near trash containers and the dunes and vegetations close by! Volunteers do make the difference in the two hours of trash collection.
Highland Lake, ALblountcountian.com

Council discusses lake clean up, dredging

By Wayne Ruple Setting a time for lake clean up, on-going problems of trees hanging over the lake, and the growing issue of silt in the Sand Creek area were all topics for discussion at this month’s Highland Lake Town Council meeting. On the issue of trees hanging over the water, the council recognized the problem for boaters. However, in […]
Environmentnetwerk24.com

3 join forces on a clean-up

Avid nature enthusiasts Robbie Herreveld, Julie Lundt from Canoe & Kayak World and Velddrif resident John Moran took to the beach to do a clean-up. Herreveld said they had been selling and paddling kayaks for 25 years and love the outdoors. The three cleaned up a 3 km stretch of...
Galva, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Galva Clean up

The City of Galva will be having a clean-up week beginning June 21 and ending June 26th for Galva residents only. All residents are asked to bring items to Galva’s Maintenance Yard (use the driveway located between Preferred Home Health and Mary’s Family Dining and Lounge) to be placed in a roll off which will be provided by Eagle Enterprises.
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

SNHS Malden River Clean-up

Have you ever noticed how polluted some bodies of water have become lately? If you have, then you would know how necessary river-clean ups are. The Science National Honors Society (SNHS) gathered to clean up the Malden River near Commercial Street on Saturday, May 22nd. SNHS requires five community service...
Ridgefield, CTtheridgefieldpress.com

Residents chip in to clean up Fox Hill Lake in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Some members of the Fox Hill Lake Association are shelling out hundreds of dollars to help treat the lake’s overgrowth of marine plants. After retaining Pond and Lake Connection, a Brookfield-based lake management company, to conduct the treatment, association President Manny Silva solicited homeowners to opt in to treat a half-acre of their own lakefront property for roughly $320 each.
Mecca, CAmynewsla.com

Community Clean-up Event Slated For Saturday in Mecca

A community clean-up event is scheduled Saturday in Mecca. Volunteers will be working from 7 a.m. to noon along Avenue 64 between Date Palm and Johnson streets. Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said he organized the effort after he was sent photos and videos showing dumping in the eastern Coachella Valley and elsewhere in the region.
Mccordsville, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

McCordsville hosting clean-up day July 10

McCORDSVILLE — The town of McCordsville is sponsoring a Clean-Up Day for town residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10 at the McCordsville Volunteer Fire Department 7580 N. Form St. The town will provide heavy trash and e-waste disposal and shredding services on site for town residents. Those...
Mansfield, OHmansfield.oh.us

Stream Clean up 2021

Subject: Operation S.O.S. (Save Our Streams) Saturday, June 26th at 9:00 a.m. Mansfield, Ohio – Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker, is pleased to announce as a part of the City. of Mansfield’s Stream Outreach Program, Operation S.O.S. (Save our Streams) for the year. 2021. Litter, debris, and illegal dumping are ongoing...