Wanted: Reliable, experienced contractor to build 38-km water tunnel in the mountains of Lesotho

About 20 bodies believed to be those of illegal mine workers have been recovered from an unused mine outside Orkney in the North West, South Africa. This follows unconfirmed reports over the weekend that a number of illegal miners had died in an explosion underground. Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, June 16. “Police opened inquest dockets after 20 unidentified male bodies were on Tuesday, 14 and Wednesday, 15 June 2021, found at two various locations in Orkney outside Klerksdorp,” he stated. “The first five decomposed bodies were found at approximately 19:00 on Tuesday, 14 June 2021, outside an old and unused mine shaft ventilation in Lawrence Park, Orkney. On Wednesday, 15 June 2021, 14 more decomposed bodies were found along Ariston Road near the railway line in Orkney. “While still processing the scene, the police received information that another body was discovered where the initial five bodies were found, thus bringing a total number to 20. All the deceased are suspected to be illegal miners commonly known as “zama zamas” operating in obsolete shafts in Orkney and Stilfontein.