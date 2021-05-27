Strabag closes €500m Toronto tunnel deal, brings own TBM
The Canadian subsidiary of Austrian contractor Strabag has been awarded a €500m contract to build a tunnel for a metro extension in Toronto. The Advance Tunnel Project for the €3.3bn Scarborough Subway Extension was awarded by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, and is being executed under a design–build–finance model. The evaluation criteria included bidders’ design and construction methodology, their approach to project management and collaboration skills.www.globalconstructionreview.com