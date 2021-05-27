Strabag closes €500m Toronto tunnel deal, brings own TBM

Ms Truss said: “This is the first UK trade deal struck from scratch since Brexit. “It’s not just important in itself it’s got opportunities within Australia. “It’s also about access to the wider Pacific market. We want to sign up to the Trans Pacific partnership – a market of 11 countries, 500million people and doing the Austrlia deal is a key part of that. That’s where the growing demand is for the kind of products and services we sell.