Work begins on Olson Kundig’s huge office, retail and plaza project in Atlanta
Construction has begun on 760 Ralph McGill Boulevard, a 1.1 million sq ft mixed-use high-rise development in Atlanta, Georgia. The project is designed by Seattle-based Olson Kundig, and is located on the site of a former Georgia Power operations centre. The idea is to group the offices, with their street-level shops, around a public plaza that will be served by a Belt Line light-rail station and bicycle trail.www.globalconstructionreview.com