Youth Garden Project celebrates milestone: 25 years of growth at local nonprofit

Youth Garden Project founder Sarah Heffron wrote in the introduction to a new community cookbook produced by the nonprofit that she fell in love with gardening after high school. She learned about the concept of horticultural therapy, and believed that a garden could be a nurturing space for troubled youth to find meaning and build character. In 1996 she started the Youth Garden Project in the Mulberry Grove neighborhood, using her back yard and donated land, and offered a place for youth to complete court-ordered service hours as well as an opportunity for high school students to earn science credits.