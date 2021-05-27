Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, UT

Youth Garden Project celebrates milestone: 25 years of growth at local nonprofit

By Rachel Fixsen, Moab Sun News
moabsunnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth Garden Project founder Sarah Heffron wrote in the introduction to a new community cookbook produced by the nonprofit that she fell in love with gardening after high school. She learned about the concept of horticultural therapy, and believed that a garden could be a nurturing space for troubled youth to find meaning and build character. In 1996 she started the Youth Garden Project in the Mulberry Grove neighborhood, using her back yard and donated land, and offered a place for youth to complete court-ordered service hours as well as an opportunity for high school students to earn science credits.

www.moabsunnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
City
Moab, UT
County
Grand County, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Business
Moab, UT
Business
Moab, UT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Youth Service#Garden Party#Volunteers#School Gardening#Local Events#Local Food#The Youth Garden Project#Ygp#Grand County High School#Weed N Feed#Garden Party#Troubled Youth#Community Events#Community Partner#Educational Opportunities#Horticultural Therapy#Educators#Gardeners#Harvest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
Related