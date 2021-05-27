Cancel
Separating Bounded and Unbounded Asynchrony for Autonomous Robots: Point Convergence with Limited Visibility

By David Kirkpatrick, Irina Kostitsyna, Alfredo Navarra, Giuseppe Prencipe, Nicola Santoro
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Among fundamental problems in the context of distributed computing by autonomous mobile entities, one of the most representative and well studied is {\sc Point Convergence}: given an arbitrary initial configuration of identical entities, disposed in the Euclidean plane, move in such a way that, for all $\eps>0$, a configuration in which the separation between all entities is at most $\eps$ is eventually reached and maintained.

arxiv.org
