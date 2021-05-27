CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 2021 Visitor Statistics Press Release

 2021-05-27

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), a total of 484,071 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in April 2021, compared to only 4,564 visitors who traveled to Hawaii in April 2020 when tourism to the islands virtually ceased due to the...

Public Invited to Participate in Destination Management Action Plan Meetings for Maui (November 2), Lanai (November 9) and Molokai (November 12)

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) are encouraging the public to participate in the upcoming Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan community meetings (schedule below) to share their views on tourism’s future direction for Maui, Lanai and Molokai. John De Fries, HTA...
HONOLULU, HI
uticaphoenix.net

A global airline is no longer requiring passengers to wear

A SAS Scandinavian Airlines’ Airbus A350-900 XWB. Thomas Pallini/Insider. Scandinavian Airlines will no longer require face masks on flights within Scandinavia. Flights outside of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will still have mask requirements. Sweden, where Scandinavian Airlines has its headquarters, has taken a no-lockdown pandemic approach. Scandinavian Airlines, also known...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic want US to curb Haitian migration

The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic called on the United States Wednesday to take "concrete measures" to curb the migration of Haitians across Latin America headed for the US border.  "This is a regional problem, the solutions must be regional and we expect the United States to participate much more effectively," he said, after a meeting with his Costa Rican and Dominican counterparts -- Carlos Alvarado and Luis Abinader, respectively -- in Panama City. 
IMMIGRATION
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines WONT fire unvaccinated staff: Workers who refuse the shot by December 8 deadline will be allowed to continue working as long as they wear masks and socially distance

Southwest Airlines is canceling a plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they don't get the shot before the December 8 deadline set by President Biden for federal workers. The rules apply to Southwest employees who have applied for but not yet received a religious or medical exemption.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Americans ordered to immediately throw out their onions over 37-state salmonella outbreak

Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: FACC further expands bizjet business

With its innovative lightweight construction technologies, FACC has been setting new standards in business jet interiors for more than 15 years. An important milestone to increase the US presence in this important market segment is the implementation of a new FACC location in Melbourne, Florida. In addition, FACC will be...
MELBOURNE, FL
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines Cancels More Than 1K Flight On Sunday Blaming Air Traffic Control Issues

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) announced the cancelation of more than 1,000 flights due to air traffic control issues and bad weather. What Happened: The cancelations amount to 27% of the airline’s schedule, effecting thousands of customers with travel plans. The disruptions are occurring during a busy travel weekend ahead of the federal holiday Columbus Day on Monday, Oct.11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain. Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development. Nepal recorded the sharpest rise in casualties, with officials saying that 88 people have died, among them a family of six including three children whose house was obliterated by a sudden avalanche of soil and debris. "All District Disaster Management Committees have been actively working for the rescue and relief operations. Under the committee, Nepal Police, Armed Force Police, Nepal Army and other agencies have been mobilised," emergencies official Dijan Bhattarai said.
ENVIRONMENT

