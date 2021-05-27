STUFF WE LIKE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:. A lot of homeowners have no idea how old their windows are and when or if they should be replaced with more energy-efficient ones. There are obvious signs — drafts, cracks and light streaming through the edges — that all make for strong reasons to invest in new windows. But if you have single-pane glass windows, they definitely need to be replaced. Single-pane glass offers virtually no insulation, which makes it very inefficient and can drive your heating and cooling costs way up. Replacing those with double- or triple-pane windows will have a major impact on your bills and make the investment worth it in the long run.