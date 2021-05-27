Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

STUFF WE LIKE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Rodney Ogle
Pharos-Tribune
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:. A lot of homeowners have no idea how old their windows are and when or if they should be replaced with more energy-efficient ones. There are obvious signs — drafts, cracks and light streaming through the edges — that all make for strong reasons to invest in new windows. But if you have single-pane glass windows, they definitely need to be replaced. Single-pane glass offers virtually no insulation, which makes it very inefficient and can drive your heating and cooling costs way up. Replacing those with double- or triple-pane windows will have a major impact on your bills and make the investment worth it in the long run.

www.pharostribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Dallas#Ppc#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Oxford, MSthelocalvoice.net

May We Gather

“On June 18, 1865, Union forces arrived in Galveston,” wrote Jenny Deam and Elizabeth Myong for the Houston Chronicle in 2018, “and the following day Gen. Gordon Granger stood on the balcony of Ashton Villa and read General Order No. 3, a proclamation freeing Texas slaves nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. A spontaneous celebration filled the streets in the port city and spread to Houston as more than 1,000 slaves were suddenly freed.”
Economyonemileatatime.com

Ugh: Delta Accuses Man Of Trafficking Special Needs Daughter

This is an unfortunate situation — while the flight attendant may have been well intentioned, this should have been handled very differently. Delta frequent flyer’s open letter to CEO Ed Bastian. Peter Espinosa, who is a Delta two million mile flyer and Diamond Medallion member, has written an open letter...
Washington, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

A Quixotic quest-we may never know

As a kid growing up on Hatteras Island, I heard of old windmills that once populated the Outer Banks. Unfortunately, the only remnants were the old millstones scattered amongst the houses in the villages. Recently, a friend called and said he had a property in the historic district of Washington, and on the backside of the lot was an old millstone. I was immediately intrigued, for I had recently uncovered an old map of the Pamlico River that showed a windmill located on the south shore. It was directly across from the Washington waterfront! Is it possible that the stone was once a part of the old mill?
Wisconsin StatePosted by
MIX 108

Jumping Worms are Invading Wisconsin – Here’s What to Look For

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help with stopping the invasive Jumping Worm. The Jumping Worm, also known as Asian jumping worms, crazy worms, Alabama jumpers and snake worms, were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2013 and in Minnesota in 2006 and are quickly spreading across both states.
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Ohio

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest. That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state. Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to “Pull-Through” a Parking Space in Pennsylvania?

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Real EstatePosted by
KFI AM 640

'Something Off' With Miami Condo Prior To Collapse

Adriana Chi, 42, whose family has owned a condo in the building since 1994, said she told her brother, Edgar Gonzalez, 45, a resident of the building since 1994, about a month ago that things were so bad that it seemed the building could collapse one day, the Daily Beast reports.
EnvironmentPharos-Tribune

STUFF WE LIKE: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:. You might have a small piece of clean aluminum foil and wonder: Can I recycle this, since aluminum foil is recyclable? There’s a simple rule of thumb: If it’s smaller than a credit card in size, the answer is no. This also includes bottle caps, paperclips and “recyclable” coffee pods (even if they have a recycling mark on them). These small items can often jam recycling equipment and cause entire sorting machines to shut down. It’s such a huge problem that recycling centers often will shut down over a dozen times a day to clear jams caused by small items. Instead, toss these small pieces into the trash.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Jumping Worms are Invading Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help with stopping the invasive Jumping Worm. The Jumping Worm, also known as Asian jumping worms, crazy worms, Alabama jumpers and snake worms, were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2013 and in Minnesota in 2006 and are quickly spreading across both states.