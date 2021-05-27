Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Restaurants Are Back, So Why Isn’t Draught Beer?

By Bart Watson, See Bart Watson's Articles
brewersassociation.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs consumers begin resuming some of their previous patterns, there are increasing signs that draught beer may be laggard in its recovery. Please log in to view this resource. Not a member? Join Now. Members Only Content. Get access to this article, and every article, the BA forum, and every...

www.brewersassociation.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Draught Beer#Food Drink#Ba#Brewers Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkskcrw.com

Hazy IPAs: Why these cloudy beers are so popular

When you order a draft beer, your first impression is a visual one. A Hazy IPA, like the name implies, has a cloudy appearance, one you can’t see through like you might with other beer styles. But a Hazy IPA is far more than looks. Its foggy appearance hints at a fullness of flavor, which it delivers. The careful planning of malt and hops, along with less filtering before packaging, yields a beer with lower perceived bitterness than other IPAs and hop character that’s decidedly fruity—you’ll often hear “juicy” as a flavor descriptor, like a tasty bite of ripe citrus. With our Hazy Little Thing IPA, you might pick up notes of orange and pineapple. That’s all hops; we don’t brew Hazy Little Thing with any real fruit. Not to say it’s superior by any means, but Hazy IPA is a welcoming style within craft beer.
Drinksbrewersassociation.org

This Independence Day, Seek Independent and Local Beer

National Independent Beer Run Day, hosted by the Brewers Association (BA), will be celebrated by beer lovers and breweries nationwide on July 3. The third annual national beer holiday encourages beer lovers to support small and independent breweries by stocking up on local craft beer in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.
Drinkswomanaroundtown.com

Ready to Drink Beverages for Your Next Summer Outing

Summer is officially here and that means more picnicking, beaching, and road trips. Ready to drink (RTD) beverages are becoming more and more popular for their convenience and versatility. They use top ingredients and have a relatively low ABV (alcohol by volume). It’s great to have a variety of them chilled when everyone at your gathering wants something different. Our readers will like that RTDs come in handy, attractive cans. We have rounded up some of the ones that are currently on the market for Woman Around Town readers. So get ready for some fun and refreshment.
Longmont, COthefullpint.com

CANarchy Craft Brewery Announces CANarchy Mixed Pack, Hazy Edition

(LONGMONT, CO) – CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective announces the release of the CANarchy Mixed Pack, Hazy Edition, a 12-pack assortment of some of CANarchy’s hoppiest, haziest offerings. The Hazy Edition is now available in select markets. A juicy, citrusy, hazy IPA from California shares a pack with a hop-ness monster...
craftbeeraustin.com

Top 5 Central Texas TCGB Liquid Bake Sale Beers – Part 2

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s Liquid Bake Sale fundraiser may be drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of exciting, delicious baking-themed beers to sample before the sale ends. With releases rolled out across early summer, here are some top picks from the most recent LBS beers in the Central Texas region, all brewed with local grains from DFW’s TexMalt.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best New Beers on Grocery Store Shelves

Whether you would like to have something refreshing on hand for a backyard barbecue or are looking to pick up something quick for a small get-together at home, a nice cold pack of beer seems to check off all the boxes. What makes this alcoholic beverage even better is that there are so many varieties out there to choose from no matter your palate's preference. The options are truly endless!
Boulder, CO247tempo.com

Best Beer in Every State and D.C.

Wine and beer have been competing for the title of America’s favorite drink for many years. And depending on the survey you look at, the answer may vary. There is no doubt that both are very popular. Though, preferences vary across the country. Even among beer lovers, preferences vary, with craft beer continuing to rise in popularity.
Drinkscraftbeer.com

PSA: July 3 Is National Independent #BeerRunDay

Some beer runs are so momentous — so essential — they deserve their own special holiday. National Independent Beer Run DayOpens in new window, observed annually on July 3, is dedicated to supporting and celebrating independent beer in advance of Independence Day. #BeerRunDay is for stocking up on local favorites...
Chicago, ILEater

A Mighty Chicago Craft Beer Shop Debuts a Restaurant

The pandemic kept Bitter Pops bustling with craft beer fans buying beverages for consumption in the safety of their homes with bars shut down for on-premise service. But that didn’t stop ownership from proceeding with plans to open a restaurant with fun pub food and a stellar beer list. Though...
Drinkswashingtonbeerblog.com

Non-alcoholic alternatives actually built for beer lovers

As we emerge from the pandemic lockdown, it seems like a lot of people are poking out of our caves, looking around, then looking in the mirror. After months of stress baking and too-frequent at-home cocktail hours, we’re buckling down and cutting back (at least a little), on drinking and caloric intake.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Got Its First Self-Serve Beer Restaurant

The pandemic has certainly spurred some food and beverage establishments to evolve in intriguing ways, like the McDonald's loyalty program announcement and sizzling growth in BBQ. Now, a restaurant in one Southern state just announced a cool new method of beer service that puts control of the tap into patrons' hands… and a little research suggests this is a quickly growing trend.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Why This Rochester Restaurant Still Hasn’t Opened Its Dining Room

I think every family has a restaurant that they end up going to more often than not when they decide to eat out. Hunan Garden on 7th St. is my family's restaurant. We love the food and the staff is so friendly at Hunan. The restaurant holds a special place in my heart too because it is an important part of our family's Christmas. Because of my job, I've never really gone home for the holidays. Instead, I spent time on Christmas day volunteering at the Salvation Army. Afterward, I'd always head to Hunan for lunch. When I met my wife, she loved this and so the tradition continued.
Bozeman, MTexplorebigsky.com

From barley to beer

BOZEMAN – Since humans have been brewing beer for most of our existence— some experts say beer recipes date back 5,000 years—it’s difficult to imagine civilization without it, and one particular grain is a key component. “We say, ‘no barley, no beer,’” said Hannah Turner, Montana State University’s Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab Director.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there. Which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of Mexican-Americans, the popularity of Coke that is hecho en México (made in Mexico) has risen in recent years to the point where it is now sold in some Costco stores. No, it’s not the Coca-Cola with a yellow cap, but south-of-the-border Coke is instantly recognizable nonetheless: It’s always sold in a tall, slim glass bottle, while American Coke is usually sold in squat plastic bottles or aluminum cans. Mexican Coke can probably still do all the things American Coke can do, but there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that it doesn’t taste the same. Both drinks are made by the same company, so why the difference in flavor?
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Pepsi Is About to Launch This New Alcoholic Drink

Hard seltzers and other canned alcoholic beverages are the "it" drink of summer, with what seems like an endless array of new products hitting grocery store shelves every week from beloved brands like Costco's Kirkland Signature and Michelob Ultra, plus celebs such as country singer Blake Shelton. Now, another heavy hitter in the beverage industry appears to be trying to crack into the growing category.