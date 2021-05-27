Restaurants Are Back, So Why Isn’t Draught Beer?

When you order a draft beer, your first impression is a visual one. A Hazy IPA, like the name implies, has a cloudy appearance, one you can’t see through like you might with other beer styles. But a Hazy IPA is far more than looks. Its foggy appearance hints at a fullness of flavor, which it delivers. The careful planning of malt and hops, along with less filtering before packaging, yields a beer with lower perceived bitterness than other IPAs and hop character that’s decidedly fruity—you’ll often hear “juicy” as a flavor descriptor, like a tasty bite of ripe citrus. With our Hazy Little Thing IPA, you might pick up notes of orange and pineapple. That’s all hops; we don’t brew Hazy Little Thing with any real fruit. Not to say it’s superior by any means, but Hazy IPA is a welcoming style within craft beer.