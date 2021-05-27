Vaccination Information

This article originally appeared in the May 21, 2021 edition of This Week in Renton.

How to get vaccinated

Getting vaccinated has never been easier. Vaccines are available across King County at high-volume vaccination sites, pharmacies and clinics. Many don’t require appointments.

Remember, vaccination is available regardless of insurance, citizenship, or immigration status. You will not be charged whether or not you have insurance.

Here’s a look at the vaccination clinics closest to Renton.

King County Fire District 20

King County Fire District 20, better known as Skyway Fire, offers vaccinations for those 12 and older every Wednesday at their headquarters, 12424 76th Ave S., Seattle, 98178. No appointments are necessary at this free walk-in clinic, open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.

Please note two schedule changes. The clinic will be Tuesday, May 25, instead of Wednesday, May 26. On June 9, the clinic will open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Valley Medical Center

UW Medicine | Valley Medical accepts walk-ins at their free vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The clinic is in the Medical Arts Center, Floor 1. You do not have to be a current Valley patient.

Scheduling is still available for those who wish to reserve a time and skip any potential waiting.

Valley is using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only. Everyone 12 years and older is eligible to be vaccinated.

Kaiser Permanente

Both Kaiser Permanente campuses in Renton are accepting vaccination appointments. You do not have to be a Kaiser Permanente member to schedule an appointment.

Their campuses are located in the Glacier Building and the Rainier Building.

To schedule by phone, call 1-877-832-9915, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Interpreters are available, simply state your preferred language when connected. Patients who are 16-17 years old must have a parent or guardian call to schedule their appointment.

You can also schedule online.

HealthPoint

The HealthPoint COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Site at 805 SW 10th Street, Renton, WA 98057, offers a convenient, drive-through option to receive the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for those 12-16 or new patients can be made by calling 866-893-5717.

Current patients over age 18 can also use MyHealthPoint Patient Portal to schedule an appointment.

Car-side vaccination Mondays in Auburn

Do you or someone you know have mobility needs and still need to get vaccinated? On Mondays, the Auburn vaccination clinic offers car-side service for those who cannot easily walk into the clinic. Just let a greeter know upon arrival that car-side assistance is needed.

Mass vaccination sites

In Kent: The ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent, WA 98032

Register for an appointment (available in English only)

Schedule via phone: If you need language interpretation or online help, the following hotlines are available. Please say your preferred language when connected:

WA State COVID-19 Assistance hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #), 6 a.m.-10 p.m. (Monday), 6 a.m.-6 p.m. (Tuesday-Sunday)

King County COVID-19 Call Center: 206-477-3977, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

For telephone-to-text relay service, dial: 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6384. For tactile interpretation, contact: http://seattledbsc.org/.

Walk-in vaccination (no appointment required) is also available Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., while supplies last.

In Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Suite 1333, Auburn, WA 98001

Register for an appointment (available in English only)

