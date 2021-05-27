First Take: Author's legacy will live on for generations to come
I’m not sure how many times I’ve read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Between my three younger siblings and my daughter, I’m not even sure I could count that high. That’s OK, though, because I always had a soft spot for author Eric Carle’s books. The kids responded to the writing, sometimes saying the words along with me. Along the way, they were secretly learning about numbers and counting as the caterpillar munched his way through the pages.www.yumasun.com