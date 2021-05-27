First Take: Author's legacy will live on for generations to come

Adam Andrusier’s book puts a singular spin on the cult of celebrity and its allure for a suburban boy in the 1980s. The obsessiveness — the downright creepiness — of the collector is amusingly skewered in this memoir of rueful self-absorption. In the 1980s, long before selfies, autographs were the accepted means of stealing a celebrity’s soul and hunters seldom came more tenacious than young Adam Andrusier. A nice Jewish boy from Pinner, he first catches the scent of his habit on learning that his best friend’s neighbor is actor Ronnie Barker. Knocking at his door, they are answered by a lady who turns them away, though Adam spots the man himself in the hallway before the door closes: “He didn’t look famous at all.”