York, PA

Eastern York School District will not raise property taxes

By Ashley Stalnecker
Lancaster Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter considering a 1.66% tax hike, Eastern York School District will not be raising property taxes for residents. Board members unanimously approved the final budget of $49.94 million in expenditures and $49.47 million in revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year at the May 20 school board meeting. Taxes will remain at 24.69 mills, which was the rate for the past two fiscal years. Rather than utilize a tax increase to cover a $475,000 deficit, the district will pull from a reserve account called “use of assigned fund balance.”

