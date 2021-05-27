Eastern York School District will not raise property taxes
After considering a 1.66% tax hike, Eastern York School District will not be raising property taxes for residents. Board members unanimously approved the final budget of $49.94 million in expenditures and $49.47 million in revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year at the May 20 school board meeting. Taxes will remain at 24.69 mills, which was the rate for the past two fiscal years. Rather than utilize a tax increase to cover a $475,000 deficit, the district will pull from a reserve account called “use of assigned fund balance.”lancasteronline.com