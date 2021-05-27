Sports on TV

Cancel
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis. FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 5:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor...

Related
Louisiana Statecdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana: WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting content

Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ-TV [on Wednesday] announced it has entered into a content distribution agreement with sports betting network VSiN. As Louisiana moves closer to legal sports betting, this agreement will allow WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting information to the Baton Rouge market. VSiN is owned by sports betting company DraftKings and is based in Las Vegas.
Missoula, MTBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Pioneer League: Missoula at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park. Legion: Billings Royals at Mandan, North Dakota, Tournament, TBD. High school: Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Fallon County Arena, Baker. On TV. COLLEGE SOFTBALL. 1 p.m. ESPN — Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3,...
Tennistucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Women's NCAA Championships, final day 3 p.m. ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
NBAwintersmedia.net

Sports on TV: Hawks, Braves, United, Dream schedules for June 14-20

Three of four Atlanta professional sports teams will appear on television in this week (June 14-20). It’s the NBA 2nd Round of Playoffs for the Atlanta Hawks which find themselves trailing 2-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a Best-of-7 series. Game 4 is tonight in Atlanta with TNT carrying the telecast at 7:30 p.m. The 76ers defeated the Hawks 127-111 on Friday to take a 1-game advantage. The remaining games of this series are scheduled for this week with Game 5 on Wednesday at Philly. Games 6 and 7 are if necessary games.
College SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Women’s college sports get boost in TV ratings, visibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Odicci Alexander became an overnight sensation at the Women’s College World Series. James Madison’s dynamic, endearingly humble pitcher was well known among die-hard softball fans, but she introduced herself to a national audience by throwing a complete game to help her unseeded squad stun tournament favorite Oklahoma in the opening game earlier this month. She threw another complete game the next day in a victory over Oklahoma State and a star was born.
UEFAStreamingMedia.com

Why Is Watching Sports on OTT Harder Than Watching on TV?

It's summer in both Europe and North America, which means soccer—or football, as they say in the rest of the world—is back at center stage. Nowhere is the return of sports to major stadiums more obvious than the year-delayed UEFA Euro 2020 championship, which, as ESPN's commentators are proud to say during the first few matches "are all being broadcast live on the ESPN app."
College SportsNCAA.com

2021 Men's College World Series schedule

The 2021 NCAA DI college baseball tournament is on to its super-regional round to determine the final eight teams who'll head to Omaha for the College World Series. You can click or tap here to see the full 64-team bracket. You can get live scores and the schedule here on NCAA.com. We're covering the tournament live here all the way to the final out in Omaha.
Bartow, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida’s Sports Central TV Show

On this episode of Sports Central, hosts Mark Jackson and Sam Baker interview weightlifting state champion Emily Hart from Auburndale High School, and Bartow High School basketball star Walter Clayton Jr. We also get to look back on this year’s USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Hall of Fame ceremony that was held at the Visitor Information Center.
SportsPosted by
94.9 HOM

Hey Maine, Get Paid To Talk New England Sports On TV

Are you a HUGE sports fan of one of New England's amazing sports teams?. Maybe you love the Boston Celtics for their fantastic basketball skills or the Bruins for their feisty hockey players, or maybe you love visiting the Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox beat the Yankees. Oh, and we can't forget the hardcore fans that tailgating before watching the New England Patriots play at Gillette stadium.
NBAkslsports.com

Former Utah State Center Neemias Queta Tops NBA Draft Combine Measurements

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah State center Neemias Queta topped multiple measurement lists for prospects at the NBA Draft Combine. Queta is currently participating in the league’s combine, which takes place from June 21-27. On Tuesday, June 22, NBA prospects were measured for metrics such as body fat...
College SportsBleacher Report

College World Series 2021: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Tuesday

The second team to leave the 2021 College World Series will be one of the top three seeds in the NCAA baseball tournament. The second-ranked Texas Longhorns and third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers clash on Tuesday afternoon for the right to stay in the tournament and face the loser of the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
SportsPonca City News

Some sports aren’t shown on national TV

Those of us who have thought about sports for as long as I have tend to get locked into our thinking as to what constitutes a sport. When I was very young the seasons of the year were not spring, summer, autumn and winter. Instead, in my way of thinking any year was made up of baseball, football and basketball. There was some overlap, as football started before baseball ended, and basketball…
NBAwilliamsonhomepage.com

UT’s Keon Johnson smashes NBA Combine record

If NBA scouts weren’t impressed with Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson’s SEC All-Freshman season, they were surely took note with what the 18-year-old did at the NBA Combine. Johnson, who stands 6-foot-5, recorded a 48-inch max vertical jump on Wednesday, breaking Kenny Gregory’s previous Combine record of 45.5 inches in...
Iowa Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma, Iowa State, in Sporting News Preseason Top 10

Oklahoma was No. 4 and Iowa State was No. 9 in The Sporting News’ preseason Top 25, which was released on Wednesday. The Sooners and the Cyclones were among four Big 12 teams that were in the Top 25, along with Texas and Oklahoma State. It’s not a big surprise...
UEFATechHive

A cord-cutters guide to watching sports without cable TV

Sports fans felt left out of the early days of cutting the cord. In the move from big cable TV bundles into streaming services, many sports fans stuck with traditional pay-TV services because their favorite teams or sports would be on a channel that wasn’t available online, and streaming services had only a rare game or niche sports available.