‘You can never have too much butter with pierogies’

Times Leader
Times Leader
 21 days ago
The pierogie casserole has just emerged from the oven, smelling of potatoes and butter and onions. Off to the side, adding a decorative touch to the photo, are some extra potatoes, and the old-fashioned potato masher our test cook likes to use. Mark Guydish | Times Leader
Oh, gentle readers, you know how comforting it can be to relax and eat a warm dish of comfort food? Sometimes it’s even better to be the cook, basking in the warm compliments. “It’s so good, I could eat this for every meal,” page designer Toni Pennello said earlier this week after she sampled the Pierogie Casserole I brought from the Times Leader Test Kitchen to the newsroom. “I love casseroles and I love pierogies, so this is perfect.” “This is the best thing I’ve ever had from the test kitchen,” said reporter Kevin Carroll. “I loved it. It had all my favorite things at once, and it’s so filling.” In case you’re wondering, all of Kevin’s favorite things would include mashed potatoes with cheese, sauerkraut and pasta that were arranged in layers and topped with sauteed onions, so the casserole was sort of like one large pierogie. “It’s all of the great things about pierogies without having to cut them open,” said editor Roger DuPuis, who “really loved it. It reminded me of macaroni and cheese, with a nice tangy flavor.” “I thought it was delicious,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “When I eat regular pierogies sometimes I feel cheated, like there was too much dough and not enough filling. But here we had all these mashed potatoes and onions. I’m a big fan of onions.” First-time taste tester Chris Gowarty, a sports intern with Polish heritage who has “eaten a ton of pierogies” in his life, also assured me this was “pretty good.” Now, before I offer the recipe so that you, too, can please your friends or family, I’ve got to tell you about my conversation with sportswriter John “Erz” Erzar, who seemed to be the only taste tester already familiar with this kind of casserole. “It needs more butter,” he said. “I mean, I’d eat it. But it needs more butter.” That prompted me to admit the recipe had called for sauteing three onions in two sticks of butter, and since 8 ounces of butter had seemed to me like such an over-abundance, I had only used about 5 ounces. “You can never have too much butter with pierogies,” Erz said, wagging a finger and playfully admonishing me to pay more attention to instructions. Speaking of instructions, I found the recipe in a spiral-bound copy of the Mother Pauline’s Basket of Love cookbook that was compiled by Sisters of Christian Charity and their friends. And this particular recipe was vague about the amount of mashed potatoes and the amount of sauerkraut, although it did specify 8 ounces of “noodles,” 3 onions, 2 sticks of butter and 4 ounces of shredded cheese. I figured you’d need enough mashed potatoes to make a layer, about an inch deep, in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish, so I boiled six fairly large potatoes, mashed them with my good old-fashioned hand masher and then let 4 ounces of shredded cheese (OK, maybe I used a little more cheese than that) melt into them. The mashed potatoes were the first layer. The second layer was sauerkraut; I used a 15-ounce can. The third layer was lasagna noodes that I’d boiled, following the directions on the package. (The next time I make this casserole I’d like to try the kind of noodles that you’d put in chicken noodle soup, or maybe bowtie pasta. I think either choice would make for easier cutting of the final product, and they would cook faster than lasagna noodles, too.) The final layer consisted of three medium onions, which I’d chopped and sauteed in about 5 ounces of butter. (And, if you’re a real butter fan like Erz, that should have been 8 ounces.) Without further ado, here is the recipe, based on one found in the Mother Pauline’s Basket of Love cookbook.
PIEROGIE CASSEROLE Mashed potatoes (made from 6 or 7 potatoes, if working from scratch) 15-ounce can of sauerkraut (optional) 3 medium onions 2 sticks of butter 4 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded 8 ounces of noodles Prepare noodles according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Chop onions and saute in butter. Prepare mashed potatoes and allow shredded cheese to melt into them. Grease a 9 x 13-inch pan and add to it a layer of mashed potatoes. Top the potatoes with sauerkraut, if you want to use this optional ingredient. Top with noodles. Finally, add a layer of sauteed onions. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.
