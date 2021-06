Women Veterans Day is observed on Saturday, June 12 in the United States, a date chosen to mark the anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, passed in 1948. This act granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and the recently formed Air Force at that time. The date is not recognized nationally, but is recognized by a number of states, either through legislation or proclamation, and organizations. The State of Texas acknowledges and honors the work of women in the United States Armed Forces and recognizes the unique challenges that they have faced.