Big Chill introduces 48″ wide retro ranges in 7 standard colors
In great big news — literally 48″ great big wide — the retro kitchen appliance company Big Chill this week has introduced a 48″ retro range, the first of its kind in the market in the U.S. as far as I know. This is a big addition to Big Chill’s lineup of retro ranges — also available in 30″ and 36″ models — and a new option for homeowners who want the kind of extra cooking space that up until now has only been available in contemporary-style ranges.retrorenovation.com