Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Big Chill introduces 48″ wide retro ranges in 7 standard colors

By pam kueber
Retro Renovation
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn great big news — literally 48″ great big wide — the retro kitchen appliance company Big Chill this week has introduced a 48″ retro range, the first of its kind in the market in the U.S. as far as I know. This is a big addition to Big Chill’s lineup of retro ranges — also available in 30″ and 36″ models — and a new option for homeowners who want the kind of extra cooking space that up until now has only been available in contemporary-style ranges.

retrorenovation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Chill#Big News#Appliance#Design#Kitchen Appliances##Big Chill#Beach Blue#Buttercup Yellow#Retro Ranges#Retro Kitchen#Colors#Contemporary Style Ranges#Turquoise#Collection#Vintage Style Appliances#Models#Pink Lemonade#Jadeite Green#Burners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Interior Designthe360mag.com

Vintage Colors – Outfit Your Website in Modern Retro

The phrase ‘modern retro’ might sound like an oxymoron but it’s just an easy way of describing something that has crept its way back into fashion, even if it died in ignominy many decades ago. It’s the kind of trend that causes coffee shops to blend pop art with vintage furnishings or hospital green appliances with white subway tiles. It’s a collision, in other words, often of two or more disparate design decades.
ApparelRideApart

French Gear Maker Segura Introduces Braddy Retro Textile Jacket

With warmer months upon us, more motorcyclists are opting for textile jackets. Whether you ride a café racer, cruiser, or adventure bike, ventilation is paramount in the summertime. That ventilation shouldn’t come at the expense of protection or style, however. At least, that’s what French brand Segura believes, and its Braddy textile jacket ticks all the boxes.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Colorful Retro-Inspired Desk Lamps

'The Paradise Light' has been designed by the South Africa-based ARRANGE Studio as a decor piece that will drastically enhance the playful aesthetic of any interior space. The lamp is designed in a number of chromatic color options that all call to mind birds of paradise and are accented by golden touches fir the hardware. This works to give the lamps a distinctly retro glow that is perfect for desktops and nightstands alike.
Interior Designhomecrux.com

These Colorful Table Lamps from ARRANGE Studio Emit a Retro Vibe

Lamps play an important role in interior design since they not only serve decorative purpose but fulfill functional needs as well. If you are wanting to retro-style your home, these unique Paradise table lamps from South Africa-based ARRANGE Studio may be worthy contenders. These colorful table lamps sport vibrant color combinations that can help you infuse art décor style ambiance into your home.
LifestyleHODINKEE

Introducing

Everyone has an opinion about Bell & Ross. It's the kind of brand you either get or you don't. Whichever side you fall on, you can't deny that it's developed a signature style. That B&R aesthetic sits somewhere between military-inspired and industrial – resulting (typically) in blacked out, square-shaped cases with highly legible, utilitarian dials.
NFLthe-ambient.com

Nanoleaf Shapes review: Wider range of shapes lets you build a wall of color

Nanoleaf’s smart lighting is as much about fun as it has been about creating usable lights. Previous sets have been made up of identical panels, but Nanoleaf Shapes is here to mix things up, giving you a mix-and-match choice of Triangles, Hexagons and Mini Triangles. Cheaper than the recently-launched Nanoleaf...
Beauty & Fashionthebuzzcincy.com

Sephora’s Accelerate Class Introduces 8 New Brands By Women of Color

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. New brands popping up at Sephora is like sweet music to us product junkies’ ears, and thanks to the 2021 Sephora Accelerate class – the music just got sweeter! Sephora recently introduced eight new Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) brands through their Accelerate incubation program that will be hitting their shelves soon, and we’ve got the scoop on a couple you should put on your radar!
Public HealthDesign Taxi

US Events Introduce Color-Coding As Protective Measure For The Pandemic

As the pandemic wanes and schedules start filling up for the summer, some event hosts in the US are introducing a new color-code system for in-person events. Using the traffic light system of green, yellow, and red, each color is meant to help partygoers communicate their comfort level with physical touch, as per the Wall Street Journal.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Color-Correcting Foundation Ranges

Foundation with SPF protection is really beneficial to consumers who struggle to incorporate sunscreen—a very important product—in their skincare routine. Luckily, Elf Cosmetics has you covered with its Camo CC Cream. This is a medium-to-full coverage color correction foundation with SPF 30. The formula is powered by Hyaluronic Acid which...
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Pink Bluetooth Cooler Speaker is Perfect For Summer Picnics

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The summer season is upon us, and Urban Outfitters has a functional (and stylish) product that will elevate those lazy days at the park or beach. With more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. — coupled with CDC knowledge that the risk of spreading infection outside is lower than inside — many will no doubt begin to reunite with fully-vaccinated family and friends outside this summer. (Safety is still paramount when outside; read more of AT’s coronavirus coverage with insights from health experts, including 5 Mistakes to Avoid If You’re Throwing an IRL Party or Hangout This Summer — and What to Do Instead and So You’re Vaccinated — Here’s What You Can Safely Do Now.)
Interior DesignModesto Bee

Design Recipes: The beauty of black decor

Black is a color that is often overlooked. Neutral, bold and luxurious, the color black can be used either as an accent, a pop or an overall statement. Not sure how to introduce or use black in your space? Here are some tips to help you take the plunge!. 1....
revolutionwatch.com

Introducing the IWC Big Pilot's Watch Edition "Las Vegas"

The bright light city has been having a bit of a moment recently, first with Zack Snyder and his zombie pals, and now IWC is in on the action, with the limited edition IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition “Las Vegas”, a Sin City-themed piece that brings the drama of roulette to the wrist.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Changing Colors: Major Cruise Brands Introduce New Liveries

Cruise lines are embracing new hull art and ship liveries in an effort to stand out, as highlighted by Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International, which are both embracing new paint schemes on their ships. Carnival Cruise Line. This year Carnival Cruise Line became the latest brand to introduce...
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Optek Wide Gap Sensors with Standard Housing of 9.5mm Wide Slot

Opaque plastic housing reduces interference from ambient light and provides protection from dust and dirt. Switching occurs when an opaque object or encoder wheel passes through the device slot. Ideal for machine safety, automation equipment, medical and industrial applications. Original Press Release:. Optek Wide Gap Sensors in Stock at TTI.
Designpaigetaylorevans.com

Paint Strokes Layout by Stefanie Ried

Hi friends, Stefanie Ried back with a new layout with the Wonders collection. Isn't this line gorgeous!? I love it. I immediately fell in love with Paper 13 with the colorful brush strokes. I knew right away that I definitely wanted to do a layout with it. And here it is :)
Beauty & Fashionweallsew.com

How to Make a Fabric Collage with Punch Tool #45

Have you ever thought of creating a fabric collage without using thread, fusing, or glue? BERNINA Punch Tool #45 is the perfect way to build a fabric collage using lots of fun fibers. Here is a felted fabric project to help you get started. I am creating with a BERNINA 770 QE. To prepare the machine, simply follow the instructional booklet of BERNINA Punch Tool #45. I love the ease of having my sewing machine magically turn into an embellishing machine with the use of this amazing tool.
Interior Designdecor8

15 Danish Brands For Pastel Decor Lovers

When it comes to interior design trends for Summer 2021, we’ll see a very sun-kissed, feminine, pastel season with bold, punchy graphics and hints of pure color like cobalt, bold yellow, purple, curry, and orange-red. We can also expect lots of bamboo and woven natural materials, along with natural wood.
Interior Designvoticle.com

﻿Stunning DIY Wall Art Ideas Guaranteed to Liven Up Any Room

Wall art is such a wide term, and it can really mean anything else from a string of bunting to an extravagant canvas. I didn’t become aware of how easy it was to create your own until I began gaining knowledge of ideas for my own walls, and there have been such a lot of ideas that I just had to share with everyone I know. You wouldn’t ought to put them in a frame needless to say, but I personally love the effect that this gives, it looks so well combined and professional. This is so incredibly simple to make in view that how pleasing it looks, and knowing myself, my house will soon be filled with these, spelling out full words and everything.