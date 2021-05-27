Cancel
Buying Cars

2001 Harvest Gold Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold 2001 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SOHC 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

roanoke.com
Harvest Gold#Ford Explorer#Sohc
Ford
Gold
Cars
Buying Cars
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Oxford White Ford Explorer

Nice. Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-150

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 29,265! $2,800 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, Heated Seats, Turbo, Tow Hitch, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/4... 4x4, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Star White Metallic Tri-coat Ford Explorer

XLT trim. Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City!, $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2002 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford E-450SD

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2002 Ford E-450SD Standard RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
RetailRoanoke Times

2015 Flame Red Clearcoat Ram 1500

Very Good Conditon. PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail! Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22C EXPRESS, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO, Local Trade-In READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Blue Candy Tinted Clearcoat Ford Focus

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Shape. SE trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Flex Fuel, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO... Alloy Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Bright White Clearcoat Dodge Dart

SXT trim. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Nice. Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR, Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, New Tires CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 51,309! Express trim. Alloy Wheels, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845R..., Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Challenger

$1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 32,388! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Ford Explorer

CARFAX One-Owner. Magnetic 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 4WD. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsDayton Daily News

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline adds off-road capability, styling

The popular Ford Explorer three-row SUV will add an off-road-oriented model this summer in a bid to attract new customers and compete with the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which was developed to win some of the same family buyers the Explorer caters to. The summer arrival of the 2021...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Great Shape. Rubicon Hard Rock trim. 4x4, Premium Sound System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J RUBICON HARD.. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A5... ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Satellite Radio,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 Black Clearcoat Ford Crown Victoria

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 Blue Ford Mustang

Clean CARFAX. Blue 2006 Ford Mustang RWD 5-Speed 4.6L V8 24V 4.6L V8 24V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Triple Nickel Clearcoat Dodge Charger

Nice, ONLY 14,171 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP5... SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot,...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Acura MDX Type S Revealed As Future Ford Explorer ST Rival

Last May, Acura revealed the all-new 2021 TLX Type S, a performance-focused sedan that’s a bit of a D-segment throwback. Then, as Ford Authority reported in September, the automaker trademarked MDX Type S, which signaled that Acura was thinking about making a high-performance version of its fourth-generation crossover, which was revealed back in December. Now, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S has officially been revealed in a unique way – as a tow vehicle for the automaker’s Pikes Peak racing team.
Buying Carsbigiron.com

2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4x4 Sport Utility Pickup

Item Description (Last Updated: May 11, 2021) 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4x4 Sport Utility Pickup, 216,593 Miles Showing, Title Will Be Marked Miles Exempt, Gas, Heater, AC, Radio, 4.0 V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Tonneau Cover, Power Locks, 4 Door, 255/70r15 Tires, NOTE: Some Hail Damage And Check Engine Light Is On, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 1FMZU77K15UB68821.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee

Nice, GREAT MILES 12,229! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Compass

Nice, GREAT MILES 22,263! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Latitude trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, 4x4, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, Aluminum Wheels. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Shape. Tow Hitch, ADD CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability...