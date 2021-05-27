2001 Harvest Gold Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Item Description (Last Updated: May 11, 2021) 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac 4x4 Sport Utility Pickup, 216,593 Miles Showing, Title Will Be Marked Miles Exempt, Gas, Heater, AC, Radio, 4.0 V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Tonneau Cover, Power Locks, 4 Door, 255/70r15 Tires, NOTE: Some Hail Damage And Check Engine Light Is On, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 1FMZU77K15UB68821.