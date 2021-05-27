2001 Harvest Gold Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Last May, Acura revealed the all-new 2021 TLX Type S, a performance-focused sedan that’s a bit of a D-segment throwback. Then, as Ford Authority reported in September, the automaker trademarked MDX Type S, which signaled that Acura was thinking about making a high-performance version of its fourth-generation crossover, which was revealed back in December. Now, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S has officially been revealed in a unique way – as a tow vehicle for the automaker’s Pikes Peak racing team.