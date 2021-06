Katie Peterson has written several searing books of lyric poems. She writes lucid lines, lines that pierce with their apparent simplicity. Her last book, A Piece of Good News, ended with this one: “In times like these, no one asks for sugar.” “I wanted to let go of sugar and eat everything else,” she writes in her latest, Life in a Field, winner of the Omnidawn Open Competition and a collaboration with her husband the photographer Young Suh. “In this story there is a girl and there is a donkey” is how things begin: the book is a collection of (mostly) prose bits, a deconstructed fairytale, a story that might be happy and might be the poignant sweet fable just before the great fall. Reading it, I was struck by the way I was never sure when a shoe was going to drop: something horrible was going to happen, I kept expecting, even as it kept not happening. A mixed feeling of pleasure at the beauty of the words and the world, combined with an unnamable dread—a feeling not unlike the experience of living, I think.