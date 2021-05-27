Tuff Possum Gear Pocket Possibilities Pouch
For years now, I have used heavy duty plastic ziploc style bags as boo-boo kits and storage for other small items in my bags. I have never bought one of these bags — I accumulate them from stuff I buy. But this also means my bags are a hodgepodge and I was often limited in what I could store as they are also either really small or too large to be useful. So I went out and bought several small pouches to try and remedy this problem, and the Tuff Possum Gear Pocket Possibilities Pouch is the clear winner.brooksreview.net