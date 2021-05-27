Redhawks baseball survives and advances through challenging OVC opener

The Southeast Missouri State baseball squad did what it was expected to do in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday in Jackson, Tenn. The No. 1-seed Redhawks beat No. 4-seed Austin Peay. However, it was a chore to get that task accomplished, as the Governors got to SEMO starting pitcher and OVC Pitcher of the Year, Dylan Dodd, but not enough to pull off the upset, as SEMO prevailed 11-8.