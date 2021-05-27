Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Redhawks baseball survives and advances through challenging OVC opener

By Tom Davis
semoball.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeast Missouri State baseball squad did what it was expected to do in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday in Jackson, Tenn. The No. 1-seed Redhawks beat No. 4-seed Austin Peay. However, it was a chore to get that task accomplished, as the Governors got to SEMO starting pitcher and OVC Pitcher of the Year, Dylan Dodd, but not enough to pull off the upset, as SEMO prevailed 11-8.

www.semoball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Andy Sawyers
Person
Austin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovc#Murray State#Semo#Ovc Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Reuters

HK democracy supporters snap up Apple Daily copies amid anger at police raid

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong democracy supporters rushed to buy copies of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday, citing anger over a police raid of the organization's newsroom as part of a probe into whether some articles threatened China's national security. The popular 26-year-old paper, which combines...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...