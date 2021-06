A local boy scout engineered and built what could be a potentially life-saving device for the firefighters at the South Fork Fire Department. For his Eagle Project, Joshua Mays, who joined Boy Scouts 11 years ago as a Wolf Cub with Pack 73 in Lincolnton, constructed a dryer for firefighter’s protective gear. While he was spending time at the fire department getting measurements and other specifics for his dryer, Mays, who is 17 and will be graduating from Long Shoals Wesleyan Academy next year, discovered the strong brotherhood that firefighters have has since joined the department as a volunteer.