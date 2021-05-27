Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Six Musical Activities to Do With Your Young Children

By Article, Photo courtesy of STRATFORD SCHOOL
pasadenanow.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to increase your little one’s learning power? Musical engagement has much more to offer than merely a playful and fun experience for young children. It can be a powerful tool to enhance cognitive and social/emotional development and a fantastic way for children to explore creativity and self-expression. A study...

www.pasadenanow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hear Music#Cooking Utensils#Mathematics#Dance Party#Stratford School Altadena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
KidsTexarkana Gazette

Teach, and feed, your children well

Children benefit from — or struggle to overcome — the influence that food choices have on them, not just when they are young but their whole life. That's why, in the words of Crosby, Stills & Nash, you want to "teach your children well," so they can be well. Unfortunately,...
Musicsfcv.org

Providing Musical Mentors to Young Women of Color

Ask a successful classical musician how they made it in such a highly competitive field, and most will gratefully acknowledge the importance of role models and mentors. But finding generous professionals who embody what’s possible and provide valuable guidance can be a challenge, especially when you don’t look like the performers you see onstage.
Somers, CThamlethub.com

Children's Activities for June with the Somers Library

Children's Activities for June with the Somers Library. Outdoor Yoga & Sound Meditation for Kids Grades K-5 Tuesday, June 22, at 4:15- 5:15pm. This is a 5- session Outdoor* Yoga Class for children, led by Vivian Lee, a certified Bikram Yoga, Yin Yoga, and Vinyasa Yoga instructor who has also been studying Children's Yoga.
Kidsmetroparent.com

At-Home Activities for Your Energetic Toddlers

When you’re stuck at home, there’s only so much your little ones can do on their own. Plan a few ideas in advance to keep them busy and engaged all day long. From sensory bins to bubbles, here are some fun at-home activities for babies and toddlers. Set up an...
EducationEurekAlert

Open learning spaces do not increase children's physical activity

According to a recent study, open learning spaces are not directly associated with the physical activity of students in grades 3 and 5, even though more breaks from sedentary time were observed in open learning spaces compared to conventional classrooms. The findings are based on the CHIPASE study, carried out...
Musicnashvillegab.com

Benefits of Music to Your Education

Many times, individuals face challenges managing their academic work because of reasons here and there. But now, most of them do know the best remedy to evade such cases. With music, you can manage your schoolwork with ease. Do you want to know how? Read through this post to learn more!
Pinal County, AZsantanvalley.com

The importance of developmental and sensory screenings for young children

As Arizona's early childhood agency, First Things First (FTF) recognizes that while every child develops at their own pace, developmental and sensory screenings are a way parents can learn about their child's development. Screenings can also catch concerns that can point to a delay or possible disability. "Screenings are important...
Kidsmacaronikid.com

Staying Positive With Your Young Child

Summer is a time of fun, sleeping in and staying up later, loose schedules and routines. The other side of that can be a young child whose rhythms are off because of the lack of routine. Frustration can set in for both the child and the parent when it seems like all attention has suddenly been focused on the child's negative behaviors. To avoid constant battles and arguments, be aware of the value of positive discipline:
Musicdrweil.com

Music And Your Sleep

Listening to music just before you go to bed could ruin your sleep. This finding comes from a Baylor University psychology professor who was prompted to investigate music’s effect on sleep after he realized he was waking up in the middle of the night with a song stuck in his head, a phenomenon often referred to as having an “earworm”. “The more you listen to music, the more likely you are to catch an earworm that won’t go away at bedtime. When that happens, chances are your sleep is going to suffer,” wrote Michael Scullin, Ph.D. He found that people who experience earworms regularly at night – one or more times per week – are six times as likely to have poor sleep quality compared to people who rarely experience earworms. His study also suggested that it wasn’t necessarily about lyrics, as the results showed that listening to instrumental music led to worse sleep quality – about twice as many earworms.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

The Sound of Blackness celebrates 50 years of musical activism

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Three times Grammy Award-Winning Sound of Blackness, directed and produced by Gary Hines, celebrates its 50th Anniversary for its musical activism. The Sound of Blackness is a group of performers who shows the audience the world of African-American music, culture and history. Since 1971, they have been creating award-winning African-American music and performing on five continents.
Musicconcordconservatory.org

Music Activities & Events

Why 15? Because we’re so excited to honor our 15th anniversary, and we want to keep the music going through the summer! From live music outdoors at The deCordova Sculpture Park & Museum to family concerts presented by the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra—Salute to Disney and Jazz in the Park: Celebrating Great African-American Composers, the FreshGrass Music Festival, and creating your family's 30-Day Classical Music Challenge, you'll want to do all our 15 suggested activities!
Celebrationsmacaronikid.com

Celebrate Juneteenth With Your Children!

Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day the end of the Civil War was announced in Texas. It is known as our country’s second Independence Day. Juneteenth has always been a day of celebration with family...
Musicblog.google

Exhibits and experiments that are music to your ears

Today is World Music Day, also known as “Fête de la musique.” It’s an annual celebration of music that encourages amateur and professional musicians to play and perform outside in parks or in the streets. At Google Arts & Culture we took the name “Fête de la musique,” which translates to “music party,” literally, and made sure the internet also will celebrate, with music created by you.
Musicexpertclick.com

Young Boy - Music

(C) 2021 by Rych McCain, All Rights Reserved. No part of this column maybe reprinted, re-posted or duplicated without written permission from Rych McCain Media/Syndication. Violation is subject to applicable laws. This blog is ranked #9 in the Top 20 Hollywood Blogs from the massive worldwide data base of FeedSpot.com.
Houston, OHSidney Daily News

Houston Community Classics to feature live music, activities

HOUSTON — A beloved local festival is returning to the Houston community after a year of canceled events. “It feels great to be able to provide a fun day for the people in our Houston community, and especially the kids. I know the kids miss that day and they look forward to it during the summertime,” festival committee member Stephanie Merickel said.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Broaden Your Music Horizons

Scrolling through Facebook a couple of nights ago, I spied a random post from a local bar desperately trying to salvage business after the clutches of Covid. I truly feel bad for the hospitality industry; they were clobbered financially. We were locked down. They were shut down — for months....
Galesburg, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Six ways to celebrate the fathers in your life

GALESBURG — Father’s Day in the United State is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year it will fall on June 20, 2021. It is a time to celebrate the fathers or father figures in your life, which could include dads, step-fathers, grandpas, uncles, brothers, and other role models.