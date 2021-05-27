Cancel
Muncy, PA

Scott Ray Fenstermacher

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncy -- Scott Ray Fenstermacher, 46, of Muncy died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. Born August 6, 1974 in Williamsport, he was a son of Linda J. (Barto) Fenstermacher the late Ray Steve Fenstermacher. He and his wife, the former Amy L. Fenner, celebrated 20 years of marriage on November 4, 2020.

