COCHRANTON - HUGE Multi Family...
COCHRANTON - HUGE Multi Family Garage Sale. Our Lady of Lourdes Social Hall 251 South Franklin Street, just past the Elementary School. Baby Items, Stroller, Crib, Changing Table, High Chair, Exercise bike, Exercise Gazelle, Men’s clothing, Women's clothing small—plus sizes up to 4x, HUGE selection of name brand plus size clothing, Children’s clothing Boys size 8, Girls toddler thru size 6x, Teen clothing, Girls & Teen pageant/formal wear dresses, Children’s shoes, Women's shoes, Craft items, Cash & Carry New Thirty One Items, Creative Memories (New), Toys, Little Tikes Kitchen set & bikes, stereo, Household items, Star Wars items, ride on Disney Eeyore, Rocking Chair, and much more! Something for everyone!marketplace.meadvilletribune.com