Washington (CNN) — Since his presidency ended, Donald Trump has issued more statements lying about the 2020 election than statements talking about any other subject. Banned from Twitter since early January, Trump has communicated his post-presidency musings in written statements that are emailed to journalists and posted on his website. These missives, many of which were initially featured on his now-shuttered blog, have replaced his tweets as the most comprehensive public record of his day-to-day thinking.