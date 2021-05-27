Serious police investigation at Flagstaff Apartment
Early this morning at 2:51 am, Flagstaff police were dispatched to the Butterfield Apartments located at 4015 E Soliere for what was initially reported as a possible domestic violence situation. As Officers were en route, they received further information that a woman was being attacked by a person she had an active order of protection against. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head outside of the apartment. EMS was called to the scene. NAU and CCSO were also called to assist with scene security and the search for the suspect. Homicide detectives were also asked to respond.flagscanner.com