Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Serious police investigation at Flagstaff Apartment

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 19 days ago

Early this morning at 2:51 am, Flagstaff police were dispatched to the Butterfield Apartments located at 4015 E Soliere for what was initially reported as a possible domestic violence situation. As Officers were en route, they received further information that a woman was being attacked by a person she had an active order of protection against. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head outside of the apartment. EMS was called to the scene. NAU and CCSO were also called to assist with scene security and the search for the suspect. Homicide detectives were also asked to respond.

flagscanner.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Flagstaff Apartment#Ems#Ccso#Hispanic#Native American#Nike#Flagstaff Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Coconino County, AZmyradioplace.com

Wanted Ash Fork man caught with drugs and gun

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ash Fork man on an outstanding warrant out of Williams Justice Court. Deputies spotted 50-year old Richard Johnson and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson was arrested on the warrant and for driving on a suspended license. While processing the vehicle, deputies located over 164-blue pills, suspected to be “M30” labeled fentanyl pills and approximately 0.9-ounces of methamphetamine. They also found a loaded .22; Johnson is a prohibited possessor due to previous felony convictions in Yavapai County.
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Ash Fork Man Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges

An Ash Fork man has been arrested on a slew of drug charges after a traffic stop Friday just north of the town. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Richard Roy Johnson Junior in the Kaibab Estates West area. Johnson matched a description of a person wanted for a warrant out of Williams. While searching the vehicle, deputies found over 164 blue pills, suspected to be fentanyl pills and just under an ounce of meth. Next to the drugs was a loaded .22 caliber handgun. Johnson is a prohibited possessor of firearms due to prior felony convictions out of Yavapai County. He has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on many drug charges, as well as aggravated DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and more.
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX -- An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. 'œI did not kill anybody,' Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.