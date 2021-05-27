Serious police investigation at Flagstaff Apartment

An Ash Fork man has been arrested on a slew of drug charges after a traffic stop Friday just north of the town. A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Richard Roy Johnson Junior in the Kaibab Estates West area. Johnson matched a description of a person wanted for a warrant out of Williams. While searching the vehicle, deputies found over 164 blue pills, suspected to be fentanyl pills and just under an ounce of meth. Next to the drugs was a loaded .22 caliber handgun. Johnson is a prohibited possessor of firearms due to prior felony convictions out of Yavapai County. He has been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on many drug charges, as well as aggravated DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and more.