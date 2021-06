Despite advances made under the Affordable Care Act and state Medicaid expansion, nearly 33 million non-elderly Americans still lacked health insurance in 2019. In recent years, encouraging those who are eligible for subsidies to enroll in Marketplace coverage has become a major focus for many states. Reducing the number of uninsured improves the well-being of state residents and brings federal dollars into the state. States have begun to explore and initiate facilitated enrollment strategies to directly connect uninsured consumers to marketplace coverage opportunities and simplify the enrollment process.