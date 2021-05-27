Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

The Dos and Don’ts of Your First Job Search

By Kelly Konya
grammarly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve done it: You’ve completed your degree! Of course, this calls for celebration and a big pat on the back, but it also means it’s time to get serious about job hunting. Just when you thought you were finally free from all the hard work you put into your studies,...

www.grammarly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Linkedin#Guide#Web Search#Linkedin#Simple Things#Polish#Glassdoor#Creative Circle#Gen Z#N Ts#Job Search Sites#Job Sites#Application Email#Recruiters#Job Market#Impersonal Emails#Appropriate Titles#Web Designer#Job Hunting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Effective Strategies To Organize Your Job Search And Keep A Positive Mindset

Change is scary in any facet of your life. If you’re embarking on a job search, it can feel daunting, stressful, and downright overwhelming. But, before you start firing off your resume, it’s important to stay organized, track your progress, and focus on creating a positive mindset. Below are simple things you can do to set proper parameters that will keep your equilibrium for an upcoming job search.
Internetkomando.com

Job hunting on LinkedIn? Change this setting to keep your searches private

LinkedIn has become quite the powerhouse since its start back in 2003. What started as a platform to connect with other professionals has expanded into a revolutionized workspace to build partnerships, hire new talent and find rewarding new jobs. Wondering how to make your profile stand out? Start with adding...
Economytwollow.com

The Dos and Don’ts of Online Review Management

Customer reviews play an important role for virtually every business operating in the digital age. In fact, data shows that the vast majority of consumers say online reviews influence their purchasing decisions. What’s more, most customers trust online reviews just as much as personal recommendations from close friends and family.
Jobscascadebusnews.com

Tips on Landing Your Dream Job

Are you getting tired of sending out resumes to hiring managers, only never to hear back from any of them? While your intentions are always in the right place, you may not be tackling your job hunt as well as you could. Sometimes, to land that dream job of yours, it takes a little more than simply sending out a resume in response to a job listing.
JobsFast Company

6 simple mistakes that can sabotage your job search

There are no shortage of tips on how to have a successful job search. But when you fail to get the gig you want, you may be left wondering why. Hiring professionals are deluged with applications and don’t have time to write a “thank you for applying” letter. So candidates are left guessing.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Tips for landing your first data science internship.

If you are an aspiring data scientist and your goal is to land your first ever data science internship, then I encourage you to continue reading. This article will discuss what helped me get my first data science internship and what it really takes to break into the industry. I am currently a data science intern and will graduate with my master’s degree at the end of the summer. Before I decided to pursue a master’s, I worked in sports analytics for 4 years. First of all, we all come from different backgrounds, so there is no perfect formula. Whether it’s attending a Bootcamp, completing online courses, or completing a formal graduate-level degree. However, after attending many networking events and coffee chats with data science professionals, I noticed some common characteristics one must have and steps that you should take to give you a better chance to put your foot into the door. I will go over each topic one by one, and if you have those character traits and follow the steps, then you are really not far away from breaking into the industry.
SocietyThe Southern

Joe Szynkowski: 3 tips to overcome ageism in your job search

Last week, we covered the topic of teenagers finding ample work opportunities due to the rise in demand for service-based jobs. On other side of the experience scale, many workers are facing a growing issue with ageism in the job market. About 35 percent of the U.S. population is now...
YogaThrive Global

7 Do’s And Don’ts For Acing Your Next Video Job Interview

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a temporary (and in some cases more permanent) vacation of offices nationwide, which has stripped a fundamentally human element from the interviewing process. But with the explosion of video technology, that doesn’t mean interviews need to be removed of their humanity, even at a distance. For job seekers and candidates, video interviews provide a chance to showcase themselves and their abilities in a way that doesn’t come across on a sheet of paper via a traditional resume. I have assembled my own do’s and don’ts to prepare your mind before the interview, and I called upon Jacqueline Loeb, senior vice president at Recruiter.com to share her recommendations to cut through the noise.
Marketingreworked.co

Home Office Dos and Don'ts

Working from home has been an adjustment for many remote workers kept away from the office. Whether the adjustment has been beneficial, by no longer having to commute to work every day, or more challenging than expected by having to deal with many distractions at home, working from home is expected to continue in some capacity for quite some time.
Jobsigeekphone.com

These 5 Job Search Mistakes are Costing You Your Next Tech Job

If you’re looking for a new job, there’s a lot to think about. If you’re a tech worker, you have the added burden of thinking through the new technical requirements at the jobs your applying to. In the process, you may have forgotten some key components of effective job applications. Don’t make these mistakes!
RetailWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Moving into the summer season. Is your job search ready?

Memorial Day was our unofficial launch to summertime. Grilling, pools and outdoor fun. And, well, I returned from yet another amazing sand building adventure. So here we are, now roughly 15 months from COVID’s onset. Where are you in your job search? And what lies ahead if you’re looking?. I’ve...
Jobsrecruitingtimes.org

4 reasons your job applications are being rejected and what you can do

The important thing to remember is that job hunting is a numbers game. Have you been applying for jobs in Metro Manila but you’re having trouble getting your foot in the door? Though you think that you may have been well-qualified for the position, qualifications only make up a part of the picture.
Interneteliteagent.com

The dos and don’ts of SMS marketing

Hot on the heels of releasing an e-book on how text message marketing can be used to convert real estate leads into clients, Podium has revealed the dos and don’ts of a successful SMS marketing campaign. Podium regional sales director Sean Smit explained SMS marketing offered numerous advantages to agents.
Jobsparamuspost.com

‘FEARLESS’ IS THE WORD FOR 2021 JOB SEARCH

ACCORDING TO BERKELEY COLLEGE VP, CAREER SERVICES, IN HBCU CAREERS MAGAZINE. Berkeley College Vice President of Career Services, Amy Soricelli (top left, above), recently authored an article, “The Word for the 2021 Job Search is ‘Fearless,’” published in the 2021 issue of HBCU Careers Magazine. In the article, Soricelli further...
Career Development & Advicecloudnewsmag.com

 How to stand out in your first 90 days on a new job

Have you ever joined an organisation and spent the first few months doubting your abilities? Sometimes, it might be the unique intricacy of the new job or a principality you didn’t think would affect your performance. Change happens to everyone across different spheres, and adaptation is a word that has...