The Dos and Don’ts of Your First Job Search

If you are an aspiring data scientist and your goal is to land your first ever data science internship, then I encourage you to continue reading. This article will discuss what helped me get my first data science internship and what it really takes to break into the industry. I am currently a data science intern and will graduate with my master’s degree at the end of the summer. Before I decided to pursue a master’s, I worked in sports analytics for 4 years. First of all, we all come from different backgrounds, so there is no perfect formula. Whether it’s attending a Bootcamp, completing online courses, or completing a formal graduate-level degree. However, after attending many networking events and coffee chats with data science professionals, I noticed some common characteristics one must have and steps that you should take to give you a better chance to put your foot into the door. I will go over each topic one by one, and if you have those character traits and follow the steps, then you are really not far away from breaking into the industry.