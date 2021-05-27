Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Student-t Stochastic Volatility Model With Composite Likelihood EM-Algorithm

By Raanju R. Sundararajan, Wagner Barreto-Souza
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

A new robust stochastic volatility (SV) model having Student-t marginals is proposed. Our process is defined through a linear normal regression model driven by a latent gamma process that controls temporal dependence. This gamma process is strategically chosen to enable us to find an explicit expression for the pairwise joint density function of the Student-t response process. With this at hand, we propose a composite likelihood (CL) based inference for our model, which can be straightforwardly implemented with a low computational cost. This is a remarkable feature of our Student-t SV process over existing SV models in the literature that involve computationally heavy algorithms for estimating parameters. Aiming at a precise estimation of the parameters related to the latent process, we propose a CL Expectation-Maximization algorithm and discuss a bootstrap approach to obtain standard errors. The finite-sample performance of our composite likelihood methods is assessed through Monte Carlo simulations. The methodology is motivated by an empirical application in the financial market. We analyze the relationship, across multiple time periods, between various US sector Exchange-Traded Funds returns and individual companies' stock price returns based on our novel Student-t model. This relationship is further utilized in selecting optimal financial portfolios.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stochastic Volatility#Algorithm#Monte Carlo#Ap#Msc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Science
Related
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sub-linear convergence of a tamed stochastic gradient descent method in Hilbert space

In this paper, we introduce the tamed stochastic gradient descent method (TSGD) for optimization problems. Inspired by the tamed Euler scheme, which is a commonly used method within the context of stochastic differential equations, TSGD is an explicit scheme that exhibits stability properties similar to those of implicit schemes. As its computational cost is essentially equivalent to that of the well-known stochastic gradient descent method (SGD), it constitutes a very competitive alternative to such methods.
Marketsarxiv.org

Design and Analysis of Robust Deep Learning Models for Stock Price Prediction

Building predictive models for robust and accurate prediction of stock prices and stock price movement is a challenging research problem to solve. The well-known efficient market hypothesis believes in the impossibility of accurate prediction of future stock prices in an efficient stock market as the stock prices are assumed to be purely stochastic. However, numerous works proposed by researchers have demonstrated that it is possible to predict future stock prices with a high level of precision using sophisticated algorithms, model architectures, and the selection of appropriate variables in the models. This chapter proposes a collection of predictive regression models built on deep learning architecture for robust and precise prediction of the future prices of a stock listed in the diversified sectors in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. The Metastock tool is used to download the historical stock prices over a period of two years (2013- 2014) at 5 minutes intervals. While the records for the first year are used to train the models, the testing is carried out using the remaining records. The design approaches of all the models and their performance results are presented in detail. The models are also compared based on their execution time and accuracy of prediction.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum algorithm for Dyck Language with Multiple Types of Brackets

We consider the recognition problem of the Dyck Language generalized for multiple types of brackets. We provide an algorithm with quantum query complexity $O(\sqrt{n}(\log n)^{0.5k})$, where $n$ is the length of input and $k$ is the maximal nesting depth of brackets. Additionally, we show the lower bound for this problem which is $O(\sqrt{n}c^{k})$ for some constant $c$.
Computersarxiv.org

Optimality and Stability in Federated Learning: A Game-theoretic Approach

Federated learning is a distributed learning paradigm where multiple agents, each only with access to local data, jointly learn a global model. There has recently been an explosion of research aiming not only to improve the accuracy rates of federated learning, but also provide certain guarantees around social good properties such as total error. One branch of this research has taken a game-theoretic approach, and in particular, prior work has viewed federated learning as a hedonic game, where error-minimizing players arrange themselves into federating coalitions. This past work proves the existence of stable coalition partitions, but leaves open a wide range of questions, including how far from optimal these stable solutions are. In this work, we motivate and define a notion of optimality given by the average error rates among federating agents (players). First, we provide and prove the correctness of an efficient algorithm to calculate an optimal (error minimizing) arrangement of players. Next, we analyze the relationship between the stability and optimality of an arrangement. First, we show that for some regions of parameter space, all stable arrangements are optimal (Price of Anarchy equal to 1). However, we show this is not true for all settings: there exist examples of stable arrangements with higher cost than optimal (Price of Anarchy greater than 1). Finally, we give the first constant-factor bound on the performance gap between stability and optimality, proving that the total error of the worst stable solution can be no higher than 9 times the total error of an optimal solution (Price of Anarchy bound of 9).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Modelling resource allocation in uncertain system environment through deep reinforcement learning

Reinforcement Learning has applications in field of mechatronics, robotics, and other resource-constrained control system. Problem of resource allocation is primarily solved using traditional predefined techniques and modern deep learning methods. The drawback of predefined and most deep learning methods for resource allocation is failing to meet the requirements in cases of uncertain system environment. We can approach problem of resource allocation in uncertain system environment alongside following certain criteria using deep reinforcement learning. Also, reinforcement learning has ability for adapting to new uncertain environment for prolonged period of time. The paper provides a detailed comparative analysis on various deep reinforcement learning methods by applying different components to modify architecture of reinforcement learning with use of noisy layers, prioritized replay, bagging, duelling networks, and other related combination to obtain improvement in terms of performance and reduction of computational cost. The paper identifies problem of resource allocation in uncertain environment could be effectively solved using Noisy Bagging duelling double deep Q network achieving efficiency of 97.7% by maximizing reward with significant exploration in given simulated environment for resource allocation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Maximum Entropy Spectral Analysis: a case study

The Maximum Entropy Spectral Analysis (MESA) method, developed by Burg, provides a powerful tool to perform spectral estimation of a time-series. The method relies on a Jaynes' maximum entropy principle and provides the means of inferring the spectrum of a stochastic process in terms of the coefficients of some autoregressive process AR($p$) of order $p$. A closed form recursive solution provides an estimate of the autoregressive coefficients as well as of the order $p$ of the process. We provide a ready-to-use implementation of the algorithm in the form of a python package \texttt{memspectrum}. We characterize our implementation by performing a power spectral density analysis on synthetic data (with known power spectral density) and we compare different criteria for stopping the recursion. Furthermore, we compare the performance of our code with the ubiquitous Welch algorithm, using synthetic data generated from the released spectrum by the LIGO-Virgo collaboration. We find that, when compared to Welch's method, Burg's method provides a power spectral density (PSD) estimation with a systematically lower variance and bias. This is particularly manifest in the case of a little number of data points, making Burg's method most suitable to work in this regime.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Optimal explicit stabilized postprocessed $τ$-leap method for the simulation of chemical kinetics

The simulation of chemical kinetics involving multiple scales constitutes a modeling challenge (from ordinary differential equations to Markov chain) and a computational challenge (multiple scales, large dynamical systems, time step restrictions). In this paper we propose a new discrete stochastic simulation algorithm: the postprocessed second kind stabilized orthogonal $\tau$-leap Runge-Kutta method (PSK-$\tau$-ROCK). In the context of chemical kinetics this method can be seen as a stabilization of Gillespie's explicit $\tau$-leap combined with a postprocessor. The stabilized procedure allows to simulate problems with multiple scales (stiff), while the postprocessing procedure allows to approximate the invariant measure (e.g. mean and variance) of ergodic stochastic dynamical systems. We prove stability and accuracy of the PSK-$\tau$-ROCK. Numerical experiments illustrate the high reliability and efficiency of the scheme when compared to other $\tau$-leap methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Smart Contract Vulnerability Detection: From Pure Neural Network to Interpretable Graph Feature and Expert Pattern Fusion

Smart contracts hold digital coins worth billions of dollars, their security issues have drawn extensive attention in the past years. Towards smart contract vulnerability detection, conventional methods heavily rely on fixed expert rules, leading to low accuracy and poor scalability. Recent deep learning approaches alleviate this issue but fail to encode useful expert knowledge. In this paper, we explore combining deep learning with expert patterns in an explainable fashion. Specifically, we develop automatic tools to extract expert patterns from the source code. We then cast the code into a semantic graph to extract deep graph features. Thereafter, the global graph feature and local expert patterns are fused to cooperate and approach the final prediction, while yielding their interpretable weights. Experiments are conducted on all available smart contracts with source code in two platforms, Ethereum and VNT Chain. Empirically, our system significantly outperforms state-of-the-art methods. Our code is released.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Mixing of the Averaging process and its discrete dual on finite-dimensional geometries

We analyze the $L^1$-mixing of a generalization of the Averaging process introduced by Aldous. The process takes place on a growing sequence of graphs which we assume to be finite-dimensional, in the sense that the random walk on those geometries satisfies a family of Nash inequalities. As a byproduct of our analysis, we provide a complete picture of the total variation mixing of a discrete dual of the Averaging process, which we call Binomial Splitting process. A single particle of this process is essentially the random walk on the underlying graph. When several particles evolve together, they interact by synchronizing their jumps when placed on neighboring sites. We show that, given $k$ the number of particles and $n$ the (growing) size of the underlying graph, the system exhibits cutoff in total variation if $k\to\infty$ and $k=O(n^2)$. Finally, we exploit the duality between the two processes to show that the Binomial Splitting satisfies a version of Aldous' spectral gap identity, namely, the relaxation time of the process is independent of the number of particles.
Sciencearxiv.org

A structure-preserving surrogate model for the closure of the moment system of the Boltzmann equation using convex deep neural networks

Direct simulation of physical processes on a kinetic level is prohibitively expensive in aerospace applications due to the extremely high dimension of the solution spaces. In this paper, we consider the moment system of the Boltzmann equation, which projects the kinetic physics onto the hydrodynamic scale. The unclosed moment system can be solved in conjunction with the entropy closure strategy. Using an entropy closure provides structural benefits to the physical system of partial differential equations. Usually computing such closure of the system spends the majority of the total computational cost, since one needs to solve an ill-conditioned constrained optimization problem. Therefore, we build a neural network surrogate model to close the moment system, which preserves the structural properties of the system by design, but reduces the computational cost significantly. Numerical experiments are conducted to illustrate the performance of the current method in comparison to the traditional closure.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Nonlinear Nanophotonic Circuitry: Tristable and Astable Multivibrators and Chaos Generator

The concept of lumped optical nanoelements (or metactronics), wherein nanometer-scale structures act as nanoinductors, nanocapacitors and nanoresistors, has attracted a great deal of attention as a simple toolbox for engineering different nanophotonic devices in analogy with microelectronics. While recent studies of the topic have been predominantly focused on linear functionalities, nonlinear dynamics in microelectronic devices plays a crucial role and provides a majority of functions, employed in modern applications. Here, we extend the metactronics paradigm and add nonlinear dynamical modalities to those nanophotonic devices that have never been associated with optical nanoantennas. Specifically, we show that nonlinear dimer nanoantennae can operate in the regimes of tristable and astable multivibrators as well as chaos generators. The physical mechanism behind these modalities relies on the Kerr-type nonlinearity of nanoparticles in the dimer enhanced by a dipolar localized surface plasmon resonance. This allows one to provide a positive nonlinear feedback at moderate optical intensities, leading to the desired dynamical behavior via tuning the driving field parameters. Our findings shed light on a novel class of nonlinear nanophotonic devices with a tunable nonlinear dynamical response.
Softwarearxiv.org

AttDLNet: Attention-based DL Network for 3D LiDAR Place Recognition

Deep networks have been progressively adapted to new sensor modalities, namely to 3D LiDAR, which led to unprecedented achievements in autonomous vehicle-related applications such as place recognition. One of the main challenges of deep models in place recognition is to extract efficient and descriptive feature representations that relate places based on their similarity. To address the problem of place recognition using LiDAR data, this paper proposes a novel 3D LiDAR-based deep learning network (named AttDLNet) that comprises an encoder network and exploits an attention mechanism to selectively focus on long-range context and interfeature relationships. The proposed network is trained and validated on the KITTI dataset, using the cosine loss for training and a retrieval-based place recognition pipeline for validation. Additionally, an ablation study is presented to assess the best network configuration. Results show that the encoder network features are already very descriptive, but adding attention to the network further improves performance. From the ablation study, results indicate that the middle encoder layers have the highest mean performance, while deeper layers are more robust to orientation change. The code is publicly available on the project website: this https URL AttDLNet.
Wildlifearxiv.org

Global Dynamics of a Predator-Prey Model with State-Dependent Maturation-Delay

In this paper, a stage structured predator-prey model with general nonlinear type of functional response is established and analyzed. The state-dependent time delay (hereafter SDTD) is the time taken from predator's birth to its maturity, formatted as a monotonical (ly) increasing, continuous(ly) differentiable and bounded function on the number of mature predator. The model is quite different from many previous models with SDTD, in the sense that the derivative of delay on the time is involved in the model. First, we have shown that for a large class of commonly used types of functional responses, including Holling types I, II and III, Beddington-DeAngelis-type (hereafter BD-type), etc, the predator coexists with the prey permanently if and only if the predator's net reproduction number is larger than one unit; Secondly, we have discussed the local stability of the equilibria of the model; Finally, for the special case of BD-type functional response, we claim that if the system is permanent, that is, the derivative of SDTD on the state is small enough and the predator interference is large enough, then the coexistence equilibrium is globally asymptotically stable.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards Explainable Student Group Collaboration Assessment Models Using Temporal Representations of Individual Student Roles

Collaboration is identified as a required and necessary skill for students to be successful in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). However, due to growing student population and limited teaching staff it is difficult for teachers to provide constructive feedback and instill collaborative skills using instructional methods. Development of simple and easily explainable machine-learning-based automated systems can help address this problem. Improving upon our previous work, in this paper we propose using simple temporal-CNN deep-learning models to assess student group collaboration that take in temporal representations of individual student roles as input. We check the applicability of dynamically changing feature representations for student group collaboration assessment and how they impact the overall performance. We also use Grad-CAM visualizations to better understand and interpret the important temporal indices that led to the deep-learning model's decision.
Sciencearxiv.org

Rotation Invariant Graph Neural Networks using Spin Convolutions

Muhammed Shuaibi, Adeesh Kolluru, Abhishek Das, Aditya Grover, Anuroop Sriram, Zachary Ulissi, C. Lawrence Zitnick. Progress towards the energy breakthroughs needed to combat climate change can be significantly accelerated through the efficient simulation of atomic systems. Simulation techniques based on first principles, such as Density Functional Theory (DFT), are limited in their practical use due to their high computational expense. Machine learning approaches have the potential to approximate DFT in a computationally efficient manner, which could dramatically increase the impact of computational simulations on real-world problems. Approximating DFT poses several challenges. These include accurately modeling the subtle changes in the relative positions and angles between atoms, and enforcing constraints such as rotation invariance or energy conservation. We introduce a novel approach to modeling angular information between sets of neighboring atoms in a graph neural network. Rotation invariance is achieved for the network's edge messages through the use of a per-edge local coordinate frame and a novel spin convolution over the remaining degree of freedom. Two model variants are proposed for the applications of structure relaxation and molecular dynamics. State-of-the-art results are demonstrated on the large-scale Open Catalyst 2020 dataset. Comparisons are also performed on the MD17 and QM9 datasets.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Asymptotic normality for $m$-dependent and constrained $U$-statistics, with applications to pattern matching in random strings and permutations

We study (asymmetric) $U$-statistics based on a stationary sequence of $m$-dependent variables; moreover, we consider constrained $U$-statistics, where the defining multiple sum only includes terms satisfying some restrictions on the gaps between indices. Results include a law of large numbers and a central limit theorem. Special attention is paid to degenerate cases where, after the standard normalization, the asymptotic variance vanishes; in these cases non-normal limits occur after a different normalization.
Physicsarxiv.org

On A. D. Sakharov's hypothesis of cosmological transitions with changes in the signature of the metric

I discuss possible consequences of A. D. Sakharov's hypothesis of cosmological transitions with changes in the signature of the metric, based on the path integral approach. This hypothesis raises a number of mathematical and philosophical questions. Mathematical questions concern the definition of the path integral to include integration over spacetime regions with different signatures of the metric. One possible way to describe the changes in the signature is to admit time and space coordinates to be purely imaginary. It may look like a generalization of what we have in the case of pseudo-Riemannian manifolds with a non-trivial topology. The signature in these regions can be fixed by special gauge conditions on components of the metric tensor. The problem is what boundary conditions should be imposed on the boundaries of these regions and how they should be taken into account in the definition of the path integral. The philosophical question is what distinguishes the time coordinate among other coordinates but the sign of the corresponding principal value of the metric tensor. In particular, I try to speculate how the existence of the regions with different signature can affect the evolution of the Universe.
Sciencearxiv.org

Unsupervised classification of cell imaging data using the quantization error in a Self Organizing Map

This study exploits previously demonstrated properties such as sensitivity to the spatial extent and the intensity of local image contrast of the quantization error in the output of a Self Organizing Map (SOM QE). Here, the SOM QE is applied to double color staining based cell viability data in 96 image simulations. The results show that the SOM QE consistently and in only a few seconds detects fine regular spatial increases in relative amounts of RED or GREEN pixel staining across the test images, reflecting small, systematic increases or decreases in the percentage of theoretical cell viability below the critical threshold. Such small changes may carry clinical significance, but are almost impossible to detect by human vision. Moreover, we demonstrate a clear sensitivity of the SOM QE to differences in the relative physical luminance (Y) of the colors, which here translates into a RED GREEN color selectivity. Across differences in relative luminance, the SOM QE exhibits consistently greater sensitivity to the smallest spatial increases in RED image pixels compared with smallest increases of identical spatial extents in GREEN image pixels. Further selective color contrast studies on simulations of biological imaging data will allow generating increasingly larger benchmark datasets and, ultimately, unravel the full potential of fast, economic, and unprecedentedly precise biological data analysis using the SOM QE.