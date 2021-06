Trailing 7-1 after six innings of its District 6-2A semifinal contest at Portage, the Southern Huntingdon baseball team was down to its last three outs. The Rockets found the miracle they needed, scoring six times in the top of the seventh to tie the score and force an extra inning. Southern completed the rally in the top of the eighth, scoring four more runs to pull out an 11-7 victory over the top-seeded Mustangs.