Fatal accident in Flagstaff Wednesday night
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On May 26, 2021 at approximately 8:10 PM, Flagstaff Police responded to the area of N. Test Drive and Old E. Route 66 near the east Flagstaff Home Depot regarding a serious vehicle collision. Upon arrival officers reported a passenger vehicle collided with the rear end of a tractor trailer type vehicle and caught fire. Witnesses reported the tractor trailer vehicle had just turned right (northwest) onto Old E Route 66 from N. Test Drive when the passenger vehicle struck the tractor trailer at a high rate of speed and burst into flames. The driver of the passenger vehicle involved, identified as Stephan Timberlake, 28, Flagstaff, was pronounced deceased on scene.flagscanner.com