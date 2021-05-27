Fatal accident in Flagstaff Wednesday night

One person was killed in a fatal accident Sunday night in Prescott Valley. Police responded to the report of a rollover accident at around 7:34 p.m. on Glassford Hill Road, just south of Tuscany Way. When officers arrived they found a 2005 Nissan pickup truck that had rolled over and hit a vehicle in the oncoming lane. The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Speed does not appear to have been a factor in the accident. Investigators are gathering information about the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the wreck, and didn’t speak to an officer at the scene, to call (928) 772-5178 or email smontieth@pvaz.net.