Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Fatal accident in Flagstaff Wednesday night

By LIVE scanners Codes Cheatsheet
flagscanner.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On May 26, 2021 at approximately 8:10 PM, Flagstaff Police responded to the area of N. Test Drive and Old E. Route 66 near the east Flagstaff Home Depot regarding a serious vehicle collision. Upon arrival officers reported a passenger vehicle collided with the rear end of a tractor trailer type vehicle and caught fire. Witnesses reported the tractor trailer vehicle had just turned right (northwest) onto Old E Route 66 from N. Test Drive when the passenger vehicle struck the tractor trailer at a high rate of speed and burst into flames. The driver of the passenger vehicle involved, identified as Stephan Timberlake, 28, Flagstaff, was pronounced deceased on scene.

flagscanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
Flagstaff, AZ
Traffic
Flagstaff, AZ
Accidents
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Traffic Accident#Flagstaff Pd#Flagstaff Police#Flagstaff Home Depot#N Test Drive#Ems#Jeep#Collision Reconstruction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Serious car accident involving pedestrian in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are on the scene of a serious accident involving a pedestrian at 2610 E Route 66 in front of Walgreens. The pedestrian is an adult female still under the vehicle. UPDATE: The victim has been extricated and is being transported to FMC Trauma Center with...
Mower County, MNnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Lea man injured in Wednesday accident

Jun. 3—An Albert Lea man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Mower County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading westbound on Interstate 90 at about 9:38 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road and into the median before entering the north ditch and rolling near milepost 199 in Pleasant Valley Township.
Los Gatos, CAMercury News

Fatal accident closes Highway 17 at Los Gatos

LOS GATOS — Southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Bear Creek were shut down for some eight hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and two more injured Saturday morning, authorities said. At about 8:10 a.m., the driver of a septic tanker traveling on Black Road, which runs...
Prescott Valley, AZgcmaz.com

One Person Was Killed In A Fatal Rollover Accident Sunday Night In Prescott Valley

One person was killed in a fatal accident Sunday night in Prescott Valley. Police responded to the report of a rollover accident at around 7:34 p.m. on Glassford Hill Road, just south of Tuscany Way. When officers arrived they found a 2005 Nissan pickup truck that had rolled over and hit a vehicle in the oncoming lane. The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Speed does not appear to have been a factor in the accident. Investigators are gathering information about the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the wreck, and didn’t speak to an officer at the scene, to call (928) 772-5178 or email smontieth@pvaz.net.
Arkansas StateGuard Online

UPDATED: Week starts with fatal accidents on area roads

A Batesville resident is dead after an accident Tuesday morning in Sulphur Rock. A previous release of the fatal crash summary has been corrected by the Arkansas State Police online. Nicholas B. Warner, 23, of Batesville was driving a 2010 Nissan Xterra, that collided with 2000 Peterbilt semi at the intersection of South Vaughn Street and Hwy. 9. The report states weather conditions were rainy and road conditions were wet.
Pueblo, COPosted by
Pueblo, Colorado

Fatal Traffic Accident

On June 5, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to the intersection of Northern Avenue and Orman Avenue regarding a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three individuals had suffered serious injuries and a fourth was deceased at the scene. The Pueblo Police Department...
AccidentsThe Daily Star

Damaged bridge poses risk of fatal accident in Tangail

An old bridge on a local road at Hilora Adabari village under Mohera union in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila has remained in a vulnerable condition due to shifting of soil under it during the last flood. Although fatal accident can happen any moment and locals have already informed the matter to...
Lost Hills, CATaft Midway Driller

CHP investigating fatal accident in Lost Hills

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident in the Lost Hills area. The single-vehicle rollover occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday on Lost Hills Road just north of Highway 46. According to the CHP website, a red sedan overturned and one person was ejected and pronounced dead...
Sanborn, NDJamestown Sun

One fatality, two injuries in Sanborn accident

A Jamestown man was killed and two injured in an accident Thursday near Sanborn, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The accident happened at 12;30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near mile marker 276. Killed was Brandon Jacobson, 24, of Jamestown. Charles Barton, 62, a passenger with Jacobson, and Tyler...
Kansas Statekscbnews.net

Non-Injury Accident On Wednesday at 4th and Kansas

On Wednesday morning at about 10:39am, the Liberal Police Department, Liberal Fire Dept., Seward County Sheriff’s Dept, and Seward County EMS responded to the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue in reference to a two vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2014 Ford Focus being driven by...
Morton, MNwillmarradio.com

Fatal Accident Near Morton

(Morton, MN) Friday night just after 10:30, a 2007 Chrysler Grand Caravan van, driven by 46-year-old Conrad Rainey or Red Lake, was southbound on Highway 71 at milepost 83, about one mile north of Morton. A 2019 Polaris ATV, driven by 66-year-old Richard Oneil of Morton exited east out of the west ditch, in front of the van and the vehicles collided on the roadway. Rainey and a passenger, 18-year-old Tyrese Desjarlait were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Oneil died in the collision. The accident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Minnesota StateGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Another fatal accident at 336 & 57

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. According to the State Patrol, a Meds-1 Ambulance was southbound on County Road 336. A dump truck was eastbound on County Road 57. The two vehicles collided in the intersection when the dump truck struck the ambulance on the passenger side in a T-bone style crash. Meds-1 EMS paramedic Troy Edward Boettcher, 51, of Warba, was killed in the crash as was Joseph Michael Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, who was a patient in transport. Meds-1 EMS paramedic Kimberly Fay Hake, 28, of Cohasset, was driving the ambulance and sustained non life-threatening injuries. Hake was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Passing Accident Wednesday In Monona County

One driver was killed following a passing accident in Monona County Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident occurred at approximately 2:03 p.m. on Highway 183 southwest of Moorhead. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 78-year-old Barba Rice of Moorhead, was traveling northbound and behind Rice was 68-year-old Stephen Hendricks of Columbus, Neb. on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, driven by 25-year-old Derek Henschen of Ute and owned by Double D Trucking of Charter Oak. According to law enforcement, Henschen was in the process of passing both the vehicles in front of him when Hendricks also attempted to pass. He did not see the semi in the southbound lane and collided with the cab’s passenger side. Hendricks was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Murfreesboro, TNwgnsradio.com

Fatal Wednesday Morning Crash Near Soccer Fields

(MURFREESBORO) Around 10:39 Wednesday (6/2/2021) morning there was a fatal three vehicle crash on highway 231-N near Cherry Lane. Killed in the crash was a 66-year-old Murfreesboro man. He was traveling north (toward Lebanon) and was trapped in a 2013 Toyota Prius. Firefighters with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department used hydraulic equipment to free the man. He died about an hour later at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Missouri StateKMZU

Camden County accident is fatal for Eldridge man Monday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camden County accident was fatal for an Eldridge man Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Leonard R. Byars, 80, was driving on Route D, just north of Jack North Road, around 11:57 a.m. Monday. His Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road, he overcorrected and the vehicle returned to the roadway before leaving the right side again. The Explorer came to rest after striking a tree. Byars was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

Vigil To Be Held Thursday Night For Cyclist Killed In Flagstaff Crash

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for a Flagstaff cyclist who was killed last week when a tow truck driver ran a red light. Joanna Wheaton was among six people hit, and at least two people remain at the hospital with severe injuries. The cyclists were part of a large group ride promoting bike safety and advocacy last Friday evening when the crash occurred at the intersection of Beaver Street and Butler Avenue.
Manchester, NHwzid.com

Update: Fatal Motorcycle Accident

On June 11, 2021 at approximately 6:20 AM Manchester Police responded to the Triangle Mall at 2075 S. Willow Street for a motorcycle accident. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle had been traveling southerly on Perimeter Rd and for an unknown reason, went off the road between St Mary’s Bank and the Triangle Mall. It appears the operator, identified as 34 year old Forrest Emra of Manchester was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. Responders located Emra deceased a distance from the motorcycle.
Cleveland Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Woman identified in fatal Cleveland Heights accident

Gloria Lewis, 82, of East Cleveland was killed following a two-vehicle accident with the Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop delivery van May 25, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The accident took place at the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor roads in Cleveland Heights at 11:44 a.m.