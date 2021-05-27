Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Risk Quantization by Magnitude and Propensity

By Olivier P. Faugeras, Gilles Pagès
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We propose a novel approach in the assessment of a random risk variable $X$ by introducing magnitude-propensity risk measures $(m_X,p_X)$. This bivariate measure intends to account for the dual aspect of risk, where the magnitudes $x$ of $X$ tell how hign are the losses incurred, whereas the probabilities $P(X=x)$ reveal how often one has to expect to suffer such losses. The basic idea is to simultaneously quantify both the severity $m_X$ and the propensity $p_X$ of the real-valued risk $X$. This is to be contrasted with traditional univariate risk measures, like VaR or Expected shortfall, which typically conflate both effects. In its simplest form, $(m_X,p_X)$ is obtained by mass transportation in Wasserstein metric of the law $P^X$ of $X$ to a two-points $\{0, m_X\}$ discrete distribution with mass $p_X$ at $m_X$. The approach can also be formulated as a constrained optimal quantization problem.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantization#Expected Shortfall#Wasserstein Metric#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencemathworks.com

Magnitude and Phase of a Transfer Function (mag_phase)

Magnitude and phase of a transfer function (i.e. linear system) at a specific point in the frequency domain. [mag,phase] = mag_phase(sys,x) [mag,phase] = mag_phase(sys,x,units) Description. [mag,phase] = mag_phase(sys,x) returns the magnitude, mag, and phase, phase, of the linear system, sys, at a desired location x in the frequency domain. If...
Sciencearxiv.org

Proca equation and vector field quantization in rotating system

A strong background field will change the vacuum structure and the proper basis of a system drastically in both classical and quantum mechanics, e.g. the Landau levels in a background magnetic field. The situation is the same for the rotating case. In such a system the usual set of plane-wave states would no longer be suitable as a starting point of perturbation. Alternatively and straightforwardly in a rapidly and globally rotating system, it is better to reformulate the perturbation computation in principle. In this work we will complete the first step for the spin-1 field, which includes solving the Proca equation in present of a background rotation and complete its canonical quantization. It will be shown that because of the symmetry the eigen states are actually the same as the ones of Maxwell equations in cylindrical coordinate. The propagator as well as the near-central approximation will be obtained by considering the vorticity areas are so small in the relativistic QGP.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Vector Quantized Models for Planning

Recent developments in the field of model-based RL have proven successful in a range of environments, especially ones where planning is essential. However, such successes have been limited to deterministic fully-observed environments. We present a new approach that handles stochastic and partially-observable environments. Our key insight is to use discrete autoencoders to capture the multiple possible effects of an action in a stochastic environment. We use a stochastic variant of \emph{Monte Carlo tree search} to plan over both the agent's actions and the discrete latent variables representing the environment's response. Our approach significantly outperforms an offline version of MuZero on a stochastic interpretation of chess where the opponent is considered part of the environment. We also show that our approach scales to \emph{DeepMind Lab}, a first-person 3D environment with large visual observations and partial observability.
Sciencearxiv.org

A structure-preserving surrogate model for the closure of the moment system of the Boltzmann equation using convex deep neural networks

Direct simulation of physical processes on a kinetic level is prohibitively expensive in aerospace applications due to the extremely high dimension of the solution spaces. In this paper, we consider the moment system of the Boltzmann equation, which projects the kinetic physics onto the hydrodynamic scale. The unclosed moment system can be solved in conjunction with the entropy closure strategy. Using an entropy closure provides structural benefits to the physical system of partial differential equations. Usually computing such closure of the system spends the majority of the total computational cost, since one needs to solve an ill-conditioned constrained optimization problem. Therefore, we build a neural network surrogate model to close the moment system, which preserves the structural properties of the system by design, but reduces the computational cost significantly. Numerical experiments are conducted to illustrate the performance of the current method in comparison to the traditional closure.
Computersarxiv.org

A variational quantum algorithm based on the minimum potential energy for solving the Poisson equation

Computer-aided engineering techniques are indispensable in modern engineering developments. In particular, partial differential equations are commonly used to simulate the dynamics of physical phenomena, but very large systems are often intractable within a reasonable computation time, even when using supercomputers. To overcome the inherent limit of classical computing, we present a variational quantum algorithm for solving the Poisson equation that can be implemented in noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices. The proposed method defines the total potential energy of the Poisson equation as a Hamiltonian, which is decomposed into a linear combination of Pauli operators and simple observables. The expectation value of the Hamiltonian is then minimized with respect to a parameterized quantum state. Because the number of decomposed terms is independent of the size of the problem, this method requires relatively few quantum measurements. Numerical experiments demonstrate the faster computing speed of this method compared with classical computing methods and a previous variational quantum approach. We believe that our approach brings quantum computer-aided techniques closer to future applications in engineering developments.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Mixing of the Averaging process and its discrete dual on finite-dimensional geometries

We analyze the $L^1$-mixing of a generalization of the Averaging process introduced by Aldous. The process takes place on a growing sequence of graphs which we assume to be finite-dimensional, in the sense that the random walk on those geometries satisfies a family of Nash inequalities. As a byproduct of our analysis, we provide a complete picture of the total variation mixing of a discrete dual of the Averaging process, which we call Binomial Splitting process. A single particle of this process is essentially the random walk on the underlying graph. When several particles evolve together, they interact by synchronizing their jumps when placed on neighboring sites. We show that, given $k$ the number of particles and $n$ the (growing) size of the underlying graph, the system exhibits cutoff in total variation if $k\to\infty$ and $k=O(n^2)$. Finally, we exploit the duality between the two processes to show that the Binomial Splitting satisfies a version of Aldous' spectral gap identity, namely, the relaxation time of the process is independent of the number of particles.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Quantized Federated Learning under Transmission Delay and Outage Constraints

Federated learning (FL) has been recognized as a viable distributed learning paradigm which trains a machine learning model collaboratively with massive mobile devices in the wireless edge while protecting user privacy. Although various communication schemes have been proposed to expedite the FL process, most of them have assumed ideal wireless channels which provide reliable and lossless communication links between the server and mobile clients. Unfortunately, in practical systems with limited radio resources such as constraint on the training latency and constraints on the transmission power and bandwidth, transmission of a large number of model parameters inevitably suffers from quantization errors (QE) and transmission outage (TO). In this paper, we consider such non-ideal wireless channels, and carry out the first analysis showing that the FL convergence can be severely jeopardized by TO and QE, but intriguingly can be alleviated if the clients have uniform outage probabilities. These insightful results motivate us to propose a robust FL scheme, named FedTOE, which performs joint allocation of wireless resources and quantization bits across the clients to minimize the QE while making the clients have the same TO probability. Extensive experimental results are presented to show the superior performance of FedTOE for a deep learning-based classification task with transmission latency constraints.
Sciencearxiv.org

Minimal theory of massive gravity in the light of CMB data and the $S_8$ tension

We investigate the Minimal Theory of Massive Gravity (MTMG) in the light of different observational data sets which are in tension within the $\Lambda$CDM cosmology. In particular, we analyze MTMG model, for the first time, with the Planck-CMB data, and how these precise measurements affect the free parameters of the theory. The MTMG model can affect the CMB power spectrum at large angular scales and cause a suppression on the amplitude of the matter power spectrum. We find that on adding Planck-CMB data, the graviton has a small, positive, but non-zero mass at 68\% confidence level, and from this perspective, we show that the tension between redshift space distortions measurements and Planck-CMB data in the parametric space $S_8 - \Omega_m$ can be resolved within the MTMG scenario. Through a robust and accurate analysis, we find that the $H_0$ tension between the CMB and the local distance ladder measurements still remains but can be reduced to $\sim3.5\sigma$ within the MTMG theory. The MTMG is very well consistent with the CMB observations, and undoubtedly, it can serve as a viable candidate amongst other modified gravity theories.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Asymptotic normality for $m$-dependent and constrained $U$-statistics, with applications to pattern matching in random strings and permutations

We study (asymmetric) $U$-statistics based on a stationary sequence of $m$-dependent variables; moreover, we consider constrained $U$-statistics, where the defining multiple sum only includes terms satisfying some restrictions on the gaps between indices. Results include a law of large numbers and a central limit theorem. Special attention is paid to degenerate cases where, after the standard normalization, the asymptotic variance vanishes; in these cases non-normal limits occur after a different normalization.
ScienceAPS physics

Phenomenological Constraints on the Transport Properties of QCD Matter with Data-Driven Model Averaging

Using combined data from the Relativistic Heavy Ion and Large Hadron Colliders, we constrain the shear and bulk viscosities of quark-gluon plasma (QGP) at temperatures of. . We use Bayesian inference to translate experimental and theoretical uncertainties into probabilistic constraints for the viscosities. With Bayesian model averaging we propagate an estimate of the model uncertainty generated by the transition from hydrodynamics to hadron transport in the plasma’s final evolution stage, providing the most reliable phenomenological constraints to date on the QGP viscosities.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Nonlinear Nanophotonic Circuitry: Tristable and Astable Multivibrators and Chaos Generator

The concept of lumped optical nanoelements (or metactronics), wherein nanometer-scale structures act as nanoinductors, nanocapacitors and nanoresistors, has attracted a great deal of attention as a simple toolbox for engineering different nanophotonic devices in analogy with microelectronics. While recent studies of the topic have been predominantly focused on linear functionalities, nonlinear dynamics in microelectronic devices plays a crucial role and provides a majority of functions, employed in modern applications. Here, we extend the metactronics paradigm and add nonlinear dynamical modalities to those nanophotonic devices that have never been associated with optical nanoantennas. Specifically, we show that nonlinear dimer nanoantennae can operate in the regimes of tristable and astable multivibrators as well as chaos generators. The physical mechanism behind these modalities relies on the Kerr-type nonlinearity of nanoparticles in the dimer enhanced by a dipolar localized surface plasmon resonance. This allows one to provide a positive nonlinear feedback at moderate optical intensities, leading to the desired dynamical behavior via tuning the driving field parameters. Our findings shed light on a novel class of nonlinear nanophotonic devices with a tunable nonlinear dynamical response.
Physicsarxiv.org

A fourth-order compact time-splitting method for the Dirac equation with time-dependent potentials

In this paper, we present an approach to deal with the dynamics of the Dirac equation with time-dependent electromagnetic potentials using the fourth-order compact time-splitting method ($S_\text{4c}$). To this purpose, the time-ordering technique for time-dependent Hamiltonians is introduced, so that the influence of the time-dependence could be limited to certain steps which are easy to treat. Actually, in the case of the Dirac equation, it turns out that only those steps involving potentials need to be amended, and the scheme remains efficient, accurate, as well as easy to implement. Numerical examples in 1D and 2D are given to validate the scheme.
Sciencearxiv.org

Inviscid Limit of Compressible Viscoelastic Equations with the No-Slip Boundary Condition

The inviscid limit for the two-dimensional compressible viscoelastic equations on the half plane is considered under the no-slip boundary condition. When the initial deformation tensor is a perturbation of the identity matrix and the initial density is near a positive constant, we establish the uniform estimates of solutions to the compressible viscoelastic flows in the conormal Sobolev spaces. It is well-known that for the corresponding inviscid limit of the compressible Navier-Stokes equations with the no-slip boundary condition, one does not expect the uniform energy estimates of solutions due to the appearance of strong boundary layers. However, when the deformation tensor effect is taken into account, our results show that the deformation tensor plays an important role in the vanishing viscosity process and can prevent the formation of strong boundary layers. As a result we are able to justify the inviscid limit of solutions for the compressible viscous flows under the no-slip boundary condition governed by the viscoelastic equations, based on the uniform conormal regularity estimates achieved in this paper.
Sciencearxiv.org

Clustering inference in multiple groups

Inference in clustering is paramount to uncovering inherent group structure in data. Clustering methods which assess statistical significance have recently drawn attention owing to their importance for the identification of patterns in high dimensional data with applications in many scientific fields. We present here a U-statistics based approach, specially tailored for high-dimensional data, that clusters the data into three groups while assessing the significance of such partitions. Because our approach stands on the U-statistics based clustering framework of the methods in R package uclust, it inherits its characteristics being a non-parametric method relying on very few assumptions about the data, and thus can be applied to a wide range of dataset. Furthermore our method aims to be a more powerful tool to find the best partitions of the data into three groups when that particular structure is present. In order to do so, we first propose an extension of the test U-statistic and develop its asymptotic theory. Additionally we propose a ternary non-nested significance clustering method. Our approach is tested through multiple simulations and found to have more statistical power than competing alternatives in all scenarios considered. Applications to peripheral blood mononuclear cells and to image recognition shows the versatility of our proposal, presenting a superior performance when compared with other approaches.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Distributed Constrained Optimization with Delayed Subgradient Information over Time-Varying Network under Adaptive Quantization

In this paper, we consider a distributed constrained optimization problem with delayed subgradient information over the time-varying communication network, where each agent can only communicate with its neighbors and the communication channel has a limited data rate. We propose an adaptive quantization method to address this problem. A mirror descent algorithm with delayed subgradient information is established based on the theory of Bregman divergence. With non-Euclidean Bregman projection-based scheme, the proposed method essentially generalizes many previous classical Euclidean projection-based distributed algorithms. Through the proposed adaptive quantization method, the optimal value without any quantization error can be obtained. Furthermore, comprehensive analysis on convergence of the algorithm is carried out and our results show that the optimal convergence rate $O(1/\sqrt{T})$ can be obtained under appropriate conditions. Finally, numerical examples are presented to demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm and theoretical results.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Smoothness-Aware Quantization Techniques

Distributed machine learning has become an indispensable tool for training large supervised machine learning models. To address the high communication costs of distributed training, which is further exacerbated by the fact that modern highly performing models are typically overparameterized, a large body of work has been devoted in recent years to the design of various compression strategies, such as sparsification and quantization, and optimization algorithms capable of using them. Recently, Safaryan et al (2021) pioneered a dramatically different compression design approach: they first use the local training data to form local {\em smoothness matrices}, and then propose to design a compressor capable of exploiting the smoothness information contained therein. While this novel approach leads to substantial savings in communication, it is limited to sparsification as it crucially depends on the linearity of the compression operator. In this work, we resolve this problem by extending their smoothness-aware compression strategy to arbitrary unbiased compression operators, which also includes sparsification. Specializing our results to quantization, we observe significant savings in communication complexity compared to standard quantization. In particular, we show theoretically that block quantization with $n$ blocks outperforms single block quantization, leading to a reduction in communication complexity by an $\mathcal{O}(n)$ factor, where $n$ is the number of nodes in the distributed system. Finally, we provide extensive numerical evidence that our smoothness-aware quantization strategies outperform existing quantization schemes as well the aforementioned smoothness-aware sparsification strategies with respect to all relevant success measures: the number of iterations, the total amount of bits communicated, and wall-clock time.
EconomyWRDW-TV

The mayor, the money, the magnitude

Amazon is going to offer over two million deals during Prime Days next week. That's the most in its seven year history. Our consumer tech reporter says you might want to prepare over the weekend. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. See how...
Sciencearxiv.org

Unsupervised classification of cell imaging data using the quantization error in a Self Organizing Map

This study exploits previously demonstrated properties such as sensitivity to the spatial extent and the intensity of local image contrast of the quantization error in the output of a Self Organizing Map (SOM QE). Here, the SOM QE is applied to double color staining based cell viability data in 96 image simulations. The results show that the SOM QE consistently and in only a few seconds detects fine regular spatial increases in relative amounts of RED or GREEN pixel staining across the test images, reflecting small, systematic increases or decreases in the percentage of theoretical cell viability below the critical threshold. Such small changes may carry clinical significance, but are almost impossible to detect by human vision. Moreover, we demonstrate a clear sensitivity of the SOM QE to differences in the relative physical luminance (Y) of the colors, which here translates into a RED GREEN color selectivity. Across differences in relative luminance, the SOM QE exhibits consistently greater sensitivity to the smallest spatial increases in RED image pixels compared with smallest increases of identical spatial extents in GREEN image pixels. Further selective color contrast studies on simulations of biological imaging data will allow generating increasingly larger benchmark datasets and, ultimately, unravel the full potential of fast, economic, and unprecedentedly precise biological data analysis using the SOM QE.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Optimal explicit stabilized postprocessed $τ$-leap method for the simulation of chemical kinetics

The simulation of chemical kinetics involving multiple scales constitutes a modeling challenge (from ordinary differential equations to Markov chain) and a computational challenge (multiple scales, large dynamical systems, time step restrictions). In this paper we propose a new discrete stochastic simulation algorithm: the postprocessed second kind stabilized orthogonal $\tau$-leap Runge-Kutta method (PSK-$\tau$-ROCK). In the context of chemical kinetics this method can be seen as a stabilization of Gillespie's explicit $\tau$-leap combined with a postprocessor. The stabilized procedure allows to simulate problems with multiple scales (stiff), while the postprocessing procedure allows to approximate the invariant measure (e.g. mean and variance) of ergodic stochastic dynamical systems. We prove stability and accuracy of the PSK-$\tau$-ROCK. Numerical experiments illustrate the high reliability and efficiency of the scheme when compared to other $\tau$-leap methods.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Higgs inflation and higher-order gravity in Palatini formulation

We study how higher-order gravity affects Higgs inflation in the Palatini formulation. We first review the metric and Palatini formulations in comparative manner and discuss their differences. Next cosmic inflation driven by a scalar field and inflationary observables are discussed. After this we review the Higgs inflation and compute the inflationary observables both in the metric and Palatini formulations. We then consider adding higher-order terms of the curvature to the action. We derive the equations of motion for the most general action quadratic in the curvature that does not violate parity in both the metric and Palatini formulations. Finally we present a new result. We analyse Higgs inflation in the Palatini formulation with higher-order curvature terms. We consider a simplified scenario where only terms constructed from the symmetric part of the Ricci tensor are added to the action. This implies that there are no new gravitational degrees of freedom, which makes the analysis easier. As a new result we found out that the scalar perturbation spectrum is unchanged, but the tensor perturbation spectrum is suppressed by the higher-order curvature couplings.