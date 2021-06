As we start to relax now that the vaccines have been rolled out, we might still be feeling residual anxiety from 2020 - and that might also be a huge understatement. It is entirely normal, even with the world reopening, to be left with a feeling of unease, of something being not quite right. You might wonder, “where is this coming from if I’m vaccinated and I’m seeing friends and family again and I’m able to fly and eat at restaurants?”