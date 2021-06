Continuing a decade-plus of tradition, the U.S. Forest Service and other volunteers will sponsor Family Fishing Day at Pats Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26. The fishing day is an opportunity for families to come out and enjoy the outdoors, said Corree Delabrue with the Forest Service. It’s also a chance for kids to develop an interest in fishing and become “anglers for life.”