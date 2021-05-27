Update: Missing mom and her two kids found safe in Mid-Missouri

Update: The Clay County Sheriff's Department says Amanda, Jacob and Daisy Montgomery have been located by authorities in Camden County and are safe. Authorities are searching for a Kansas City-area mother and her two children, who may have been headed to Mid-Missouri. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says Amanda Montgomery, 30, of Missouri City, and her two young children have not been seen or heard from since May 9. The children are Jacob Montgomery, 4 and Daisy Montgomery, who is three weeks old.